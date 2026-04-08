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Pitney Bowes' CEO Sold Company Shares Worth $2.2 Million. Here's What This Means for Investors.

This logistics and tech firm, a leader in shipping solutions, reported notable insider selling in its latest regulatory disclosure.

By Robert Izquierdo Apr 8, 2026 at 11:26AM EST

Key Points

  • CEO Kurt Wolf sold 200,208 shares were indirectly sold over April 1 and April 2, 2026, for approximately $2.22 million, at a weighted average price around $11.08 per share.
  • All shares disposed in this event were held indirectly through entities including Hestia Capital Partners, LP, and separately managed accounts; direct ownership was unchanged.
  • This sale continues a multi-year pattern of position reductions, with recent trade sizes reflecting the sharply reduced remaining share capacity.

Kurt James Wolf, President & CEO of Pitney Bowes (PBI +3.45%), executed the indirect sale of 200,208 common shares for a total consideration of approximately $2.22 million, as reported in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

MetricValue
Shares sold (indirect)200,208
Transaction value$2.2 million
Post-transaction shares (direct)54,234
Post-transaction shares (indirect)7,955,597
Post-transaction value (direct ownership)~$598K

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($11.08); post-transaction value based on April 2, 2026 market close ($11.03).

Key questions

  • How does this transaction affect Kurt Wolf’s overall ownership in Pitney Bowes?
    Following this disposal, total direct and indirect holdings fell to 8,009,831 shares, with the insider’s direct stake unchanged.
  • What proportion of the insider’s remaining position was involved, and what does this indicate about future sale capacity?
    The 200,208 shares sold constituted ~2.5% of aggregate holdings at the time; the scale of recent transactions is directly attributable to the shrinking residual position.
  • Were all shares transacted through indirect ownership, and what entities are involved?
    Yes, all shares in this filing were held indirectly via Hestia Capital Partners, LP, and separately managed accounts, with no direct shares sold; this is consistent with prior filings where indirect entities represented the bulk of insider activity.
  • How does the sale timing relate to Pitney Bowes’s share price performance?
    The weighted average sale price around $11.08 per share was in line with the April 2, 2026 close, and shares had appreciated 42.76% over the prior year.

Company overview

MetricValue
Revenue (TTM)$1.89 billion
Net income (TTM)$144.70 million
Dividend yield3.27%
Price (as of market close April 2, 2026)$11.03

Company snapshot

  • Pitney Bowes provides shipping and mailing technology, logistics, and financial services through segments including Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions.
  • It generates revenue primarily from parcel delivery, mail sortation, and digital and physical mailing solutions, leveraging technology and service integration to optimize client shipping and mailing operations.
  • The company serves small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government agencies across the United States, Canada, and international markets.

Pitney Bowes is a leading provider of integrated freight and logistics solutions, with a diversified business model spanning technology, logistics, and financial services.

The company leverages its established market presence and broad service offering to address the complex shipping and mailing needs of a wide client base. Its multi-segment approach and focus on operational efficiency underpin its competitive position in the industrials sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Pitney Bowes CEO Kurt Wolf’s April sale of 200,208 company shares was executed according to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted in November of 2025. A Rule 10b5-1 trading plan is often implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of making trades based on insider information.

As a result, Wolf’s sale is not a red flag for investors. Besides, he retained over eight million directly and indirectly-held shares after the transaction, suggesting he is in no rush to dispose of his holdings.

Pitney Bowes shares are trading close to the 52-week high of $13.11 reached last year thanks to solid business performance. The company exited 2025 with net income of $145 million, a dramatic improvement from a $204 million net loss in 2024.

In addition, its 2025 free cash flow (FCF) was up 24% year over year to $358 million. This is noteworthy because FCF is an indication of Pitney Bowes’ ability to fund its dividend, yielding over 3% at the time of this writing.

The company isn’t a growth stock, with 2025 sales dropping 7% year over year to $1.9 billion. So it’s likely more appealing to income investors for its robust dividend.

Read Next

About the Author

Robert Izquierdo
Robert "Izzy" Izquierdo is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering information technology, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, and communication services sectors. Prior to The Motley Fool, Izzy was head of product management at Target Media Partners, developing and launching multimillion-dollar software used by businesses such as Charter Communications. Prior to that, he worked at Yahoo! and startups on software products in connected TV, AI, consumer apps, and digital advertising. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English literature from UCLA and is certified in software product management.
TMFWryWrite

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Pitney Bowes Stock Quote
Pitney Bowes
NYSE: PBI
$11.41
(+3.45%)+$0.38

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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