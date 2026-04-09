Inspirion Wealth Loads Up on AAA-Rated CLO ETF -- Is This Income Play Worth a Look?

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 08, 2026, Inspirion Wealth Advisors increased its position in BlackRock ETF Trust II - iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (CLOA +0.01%) by 63,417 shares. The estimated trade value, based on the average closing price during the first quarter of 2026, was $3.3 million.

What else to know

The fund’s CLOA position now represents 3.64% of reportable assets after this buy.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:VYM: $86.91 million (10.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT:VUG: $72.55 million (9.0% of AUM) NYSEMKT:CGXU: $59.61 million (7.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT:JAAA: $51.52 million (6.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT:VOE: $48.94 million (6.1% of AUM)

As of April 7, 2026, CLOA shares were up 6.3% over the past year, trailing the S&P 500 by roughly 31 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $1.9 billion Dividend yield 5.2% Price (as of market close 4/8/26) $51.74 1-year total return 6.3%

ETF snapshot

The fund’s investment objective is to provide capital preservation and current income by investing primarily in U.S. dollar-denominated AAA-rated collateralized loan obligations (CLOs).

The fund's portfolio consists predominantly of AAA-rated CLO tranches, focusing on high credit quality and structured credit exposure.

Structured as an actively managed ETF, the fund targets institutional and income-focused investors seeking exposure to the CLO market.

What this transaction means for investors

For income-seeking investors, CLOA occupies an interesting -- and often overlooked -- corner of the fixed-income universe. CLOs, or collateralized loan obligations, are structured debt vehicles that pool together floating-rate corporate loans and slice them into tranches by risk level. The AAA-rated tranche -- what CLOA exclusively targets -- sits at the very top of that structure, meaning it's the first to get paid and the last to absorb losses if underlying loans go bad. That's a meaningful layer of protection that helps explain why wealth managers like Inspirion keep coming back to this type of holding.

Inspirion's decision to add $3.29 million worth of CLOA during Q1 2026 looks consistent with a broader income strategy -- the fund already holds two other AAA-focused CLO products among its top positions. At a time when investors are navigating lingering rate uncertainty, Inspirion’s increased investment in CLOA makes sense, especially given the fund’s yield and conservative credit profile.

The 5.2% dividend yield is the headline number here. That's meaningfully above what many traditional investment-grade bond ETFs offer, and it comes with the floating-rate feature that CLOs are known for -- meaning the income generated tends to hold up better in higher-rate environments than fixed-coupon alternatives. CLOA has trailed the S&P 500 by a wide margin over the past year, but that's by design. This is a yield play, not a growth play.

For retail investors looking to diversify beyond equities without reaching too far down the credit quality ladder, CLOA is worth understanding -- even if the mechanics of CLOs can sound complicated at first. That said, there's nothing wrong with keeping it simple: for investors who'd rather not think about structured credit at all, a broad, all-in-one bond fund -- like the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND +0.04%), which charges just 0.03% annually and covers the full spectrum of U.S. investment-grade bonds -- is a popular choice.