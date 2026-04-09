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Red Spruce Adds $3.35 Million to a 2029 Bond ETF With 4.5% Yield. Here's What Investors Should Know

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF targets investment-grade U.S. bonds maturing in 2029 with a defined maturity structure.

By Jonathan Ponciano Updated Apr 9, 2026 at 8:24AM EST

Key Points

  • Red Spruce Capital increased its BSCT stake by 178,108 shares in the first quarter; the estimated trade value was $3.35 million based on quarterly average pricing.
  • Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value rose by $3.47 million, reflecting both the share purchase and price movement during the period.
  • The trade represented a 1.38% change in the fund's $243.56 million reportable assets under management (AUM) as of March 31, 2026.

On April 9, 2026, Red Spruce Capital disclosed a buy of 178,108 shares of the Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT +0.00%), an estimated $3.35 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 9, 2026, Red Spruce Capital, LLC purchased 178,108 additional shares of the Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT +0.00%). The estimated transaction value is $3.35 million, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price for the first quarter of 2026. The fund’s quarter-end BSCT position rose to 260,030 shares, with the position value increasing by $3.47 million due to both trading and price changes.

What else to know

  • The fund’s buy increased its BSCT allocation to 1.99% of 13F reportable AUM as of March 31, 2026.
  • Top holdings after the filing:
    • NASDAQ: GOOGL: $17.52 million (7.2% of AUM)
    • NASDAQ: AMAT: $10.49 million (4.3% of AUM)
    • NASDAQ: BSCR: $10.25 million (4.2% of AUM)
    • NYSE: ABBV: $9.67 million (4.0% of AUM)
    • NASDAQ: BSCS: $8.93 million (3.7% of AUM)
  • As of April 8, 2026, BSCT shares were priced at $18.72.
  • BSCT offered a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 4.5% as of April 9, 2026.

ETF overview

MetricValue
AUM$2.8 billion
Dividend Yield4.5%
Price (as of market close April 8, 2026)$18.72
1-Year Total Return5%

ETF snapshot

  • Investment strategy: The ETF seeks to track the performance of the Invesco BulletShares Corporate Bond 2029 Index, investing primarily in U.S. dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with maturities in 2029.
  • Portfolio composition: The fund employs a sampling methodology to hold a diversified basket of investment-grade corporate bonds, rebalancing monthly to align with the index's maturity profile.
  • Fund structure: The ETF is structured with a designated maturity date in December 2029 and offers a transparent, passively managed approach with a focus on predictable cash flows.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF provides investors with targeted exposure to investment-grade U.S. corporate bonds maturing in 2029, combining a defined maturity structure with monthly rebalancing for index alignment. The fund's strategy allows investors to plan for specific cash flow needs while benefiting from the diversification and liquidity of an exchange-traded product. Its competitive yield and transparent methodology make it a compelling option for those seeking to match fixed income allocations to future liabilities or defined time horizons.

What this transaction means for investors

This purchase seems like a deliberate extension of a bond ladder strategy given other buys in the same quarter, signaling a continued shift toward predictable income and defined-duration exposure. The fact that the fund has also been adding adjacent BulletShares ETFs for 2027 and 2028 reinforces that this is about building a staggered maturity profile, not chasing yield in isolation.

That matters for long-term investors because it reflects a portfolio increasingly anchored in cash flow visibility. The 2029 ETF holds investment-grade corporate bonds with a defined maturity structure, meaning capital is expected to be returned around December 2029 while generating steady income along the way. The fund’s yield profile supports that positioning, with a roughly 4.5% trailing yield and a similar yield to maturity, paired with a relatively short duration of about 2.8 years, which helps limit rate sensitivity. At the same time, performance has been modest, with shares up just 6.9% over the past year and materially lagging equities.

In other words, this is less about upside and more about certainty. For investors, the signal is a pivot toward capital preservation and income stability, especially in a portfolio otherwise still holding growth names like Alphabet and Applied Materials.

Read Next

About the Author

Jonathan Ponciano
Jonathan Ponciano is a contributing stock market analyst at The Motley Fool. He has nearly a decade of experience as a financial journalist, most recently as an editor and senior reporter at Forbes focused on markets, technology, and entrepreneurship. Jonathan has also written for Investopedia and the Los Angeles Business Journal. He holds a dual B.A. in Business Journalism and Economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School. A North Carolina native now based in New York City, Jonathan has also lived in Mexico City and Los Angeles.
CMFjonponc

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AbbVie, Alphabet, and Applied Materials. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust - Invesco BulletShares 2029orate Bond ETF Stock Quote
Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust - Invesco BulletShares 2029orate Bond ETF
NASDAQ: BSCT
$18.72
(0.00%)+$0.00

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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