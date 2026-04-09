This Investor's $5 Million ETF Buy Pushes 2028 Bond Fund to Nearly 4% of AUM

Red Spruce Capital disclosed a buy of 235,496 additional shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS +0.02%), with an estimated trade value of $4.84 million based on quarterly average pricing, according to an SEC filing dated April 9, 2026.

What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, Red Spruce Capital, LLC purchased 235,496 additional shares of the Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS +0.02%) during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated value of the trade was $4.84 million, calculated using the mean unadjusted close for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the BSCS holding increased by $5.13 million, reflecting both trading activity and price changes.

What else to know

Red Spruce Capital increased its BSCS position, which now represents 3.67% of the fund’s 13F reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:GOOGL: $17.52 million (7.2% of AUM) NASDAQ:AMAT: $10.49 million (4.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:BSCR: $10.25 million (4.2% of AUM) NYSE:ABBV: $9.67 million (4.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:BSCS: $5.13 million (3.7% of AUM)

As of April 8, 2026, BSCS shares were priced at $20.47, up 1% over the past year.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $3.4 billion Yield 4.3% Price (as of market close April 8, 2026) $20.47

ETF snapshot

BSCS’s investment strategy targets U.S. dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2028, aiming to track the Invesco BulletShares Corporate Bond 2028 Index.

Its portfolio consists of a diversified sample of corporate bonds, rebalanced monthly, with a focus on credit quality and effective maturity alignment.

It is structured as a target-maturity ETF with a defined maturity date and transparent expense ratio, designed for investors seeking predictable income and principal return at maturity.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of investment-grade U.S. corporate bonds, all maturing in 2028. The fund employs a sampling methodology to closely track its underlying index while maintaining monthly rebalancing for portfolio alignment. Its target-maturity structure and competitive yield make it a strategic option for investors seeking defined-term income solutions within the fixed income space.

What this transaction means for investors

With this move, Red Spruce seems to be undergoing a deliberate bond ladder buildout, a sign that the fund is prioritizing income visibility and capital preservation over chasing higher-volatility returns. With similar purchases now expanding its holdings in the 2027, 2028, and 2029 BulletShares ETFs, the strategy looks increasingly intentional.



That matters because BSCS is not just another addition. At 3.7% of AUM, it is a top holding, sitting alongside the fund’s 2027 and 2029 exposures. Together, these positions create staggered maturities that can recycle capital annually. The 2028 ETF itself reinforces that structure. It holds investment-grade corporate bonds with a defined maturity in 2028, rebalanced monthly, and carries a low 0.10% expense ratio. With a 30-day SEC yield of around 4.34% and a yield to maturity near 4.38%, it offers a middle point on the curve between shorter and longer duration allocations. Ultimately, it seems the main takeaway is that this fund is leaning into predictability.