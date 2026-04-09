Vista Investment Partners Just Bought a New $4.7 Million Stake in Federated Hermes

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 9, 2026, Vista Investment Partners LLC established a new stake in Federated Hermes (FHI 0.65%), purchasing 87,729 shares during the first quarter. The estimated value of the purchase was approximately $4.7 million, based on the average closing price during the quarter. The position's quarter-end value was roughly $5.0 million, reflecting both the acquisition and price appreciation since the purchase.

What else to know

This was a new position for the fund, accounting for 1.32% of 13F reportable AUM after the trade.

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSE: XOM: $15.66 million (4.1% of AUM) NASDAQ: AAPL: $12.04 million (3.2% of AUM) NYSEMKT: SPY: $12.00 million (3.2% of AUM) NYSE: CVX: $10.91 million (2.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: ARLP: $10.06 million (2.7% of AUM)

As of April 8, 2026, Federated Hermes shares were trading at $57.30, up 64.4% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by about 27 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Market cap $4.3 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.8 billion Net Income (TTM) $403.3 million Dividend Yield 2.4%

Company Snapshot

Federated Hermes, Inc. is an asset management firm with a diversified product suite and a broad client base spanning individual and institutional investors.

Federated Hermes, Inc. offers asset management services, including equity, fixed income, balanced, and money market mutual funds, as well as separate account management across global markets.

The company generates revenue primarily through management fees and advisory services, leveraging both fundamental and quantitative investment strategies.

Its primary customers include individuals, high-net-worth clients, institutional investors, pension and profit-sharing plans, government entities, and registered investment advisors.

What this transaction means for investors

Opening a brand-new position -- rather than simply adding to an existing one -- tends to carry a bit more signal than a routine quarterly adjustment. Vista Investment Partners made its bet on Federated Hermes in Q1 2026, buying the stock after shares had already surged more than 25% in 2025 to new all-time highs.

The underlying business is giving investors good reason to be confident. In January, Federated Hermes reported full-year 2025 earnings per share of $5.13, up sharply from $3.23 the year prior, on total AUM that reached a record $902.6 billion -- driven largely by record money market assets of $682.6 billion. For Q4 2025 specifically, the company posted EPS of $1.39, beating analyst expectations of $1.20, and grew revenue roughly 14% year over year.

Federated Hermes is something of a quiet operator in the asset management world -- not a household name like BlackRock or Fidelity, but a well-established firm with deep roots in money market funds, fixed income, and ESG-oriented investing. It generates sticky, fee-based revenue from a broad mix of institutional and retail clients, making it the kind of business that holds up reasonably well through market cycles.

Vista’s thesis here is ultimately their own -- we don't know exactly what prompted the firm to open this position, and mirroring institutional trades is rarely a sound strategy on its own. Investors should also be aware of the role interest rates can play here. In 2025, Federated Hermes derived 53% of its revenue from money market assets. Higher rates have been a meaningful tailwind for money market fund revenues in recent years, and any sustained rate cuts from the Fed could put pressure on that business. Those looking for broader exposure to this space might also consider funds like the iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI 0.67%), which provides access to the wider financial services industry without concentrating on a single name.



Bottom line: Vista's new stake in FHI is a modest-sized bet relative to the fund’s AUM, but it's the kind of clean, conviction-driven institutional buy that's worth noting.