What a $20 Million Sale Signals as This Cash Cow ETF Lags the S&P 500 by 10 Points

On April 9, 2026, Teamwork Financial Advisors disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it sold 569,335 shares of the Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG 0.67%), an estimated $19.95 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 9, 2026, Teamwork Financial Advisors reduced its position in the Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG 0.67%) by 569,335 shares during the first quarter. The estimated value of shares sold was $19.95 million, based on the average closing price over the quarter. The quarter-end value of the COWG holding fell by $20.17 million, a figure reflecting both trading activity and price movement.

What else to know

This was a reduction in the holding; the remaining stake amounts to 0.29% of 13F AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:AAPL: $38.84 million (4.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:AMZN: $37.33 million (4.2% of AUM) NASDAQ:NVDA: $29.84 million (3.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:MSFT: $23.55 million (2.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT:CGDV: $23.16 million (2.6% of AUM)

As of April 8, 2026, COWG shares were priced at $34.90, up about 15% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 25% gain in the same period.

ETF overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close April 8, 2026) $34.90 AUM $2 billion Yield 0.35%

ETF snapshot

COWG’s investment strategy targets large-cap U.S. growth equities with above-average free cash flow margins, aiming to capture leaders in the Russell 1000 index.

Its portfolio consists of a rules-based selection of high free cash flow margin companies.

It operates as an exchange-traded fund with a transparent structure, designed to provide access to targeted U.S. equity growth themes.

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is a strategy-driven fund with $2.12 billion in assets under management, providing exposure to U.S. large-cap companies demonstrating superior free cash flow margins. The ETF employs a rules-based methodology to identify and weight growth leaders within the Russell 1000, offering investors a focused approach to capturing high-quality growth opportunities.

What this transaction means for investors

It seems like this sale might be about adjusting a portfolio away from a "quality growth" strategy that hasn’t been keeping up with the broader market, rather than a complete lack of faith in that approach. This distinction is important for long-term investors to consider because the fund has reduced its stake in a strategy that’s still operationally sound but has been lagging in performance.



COWG, with approximately $2.1 billion in net assets, maintains a rules-based approach focusing on companies with high free cash flow margins across about 100 holdings. Its setup is efficient, featuring a tight bid-ask spread and a 0.49% expense ratio, which makes it an attractive choice for accessing quality growth in a systematic way. However, its performance has been a bit mixed; shares have risen about 15% over the past year, which is significantly behind the S&P 500’s roughly 25% gain. This likely explains the decreased allocation, even though the fundamentals are still solid.