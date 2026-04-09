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What to Know About an $8 Million Bet on CORO Targeting 31% Returns Overseas

This ETF provides actively managed access to global equities, rotating country allocations based on BlackRock’s dynamic strategies.

By Jonathan Ponciano Apr 9, 2026 at 10:14AM EST

Key Points

  • Wealth advisory Sharkey Howes Javer acquired 260,697 shares of CORO in the first quarter.
  • The quarter-end CORO stake value increased by $8.38 million, reflecting the new position and any stock price movement.
  • The position represents 1.13% of 13F AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

On April 8, 2026, Sharkey, Howes & Javer established a new position in the iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (CORO 0.03%), acquiring 260,697 shares with an estimated transaction value of $8.38 million.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated April 8, 2026, Sharkey, Howes & Javer reported a new position in the iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF. The firm acquired 260,697 shares during the quarter, with the estimated transaction value at $8.38 million based on average pricing for the period. The quarter-end value of the CORO stake was $8.38 million.

What else to know

  • This was a new position for the fund, representing 1.13% of 13F reportable assets under management at the end of the quarter.
  • Top holdings after the filing:
    • NYSEMKT: IVV: $70.97 million (9.6% of AUM)
    • NASDAQ: IUSB: $45.44 million (6.1% of AUM)
    • NYSEMKT: DYNF: $43.62 million (5.9% of AUM)
    • NYSEMKT: IVW: $41.95 million (5.7% of AUM)
    • NYSEMKT: IVE: $39.62 million (5.3% of AUM)
  • CORO was priced at $33.73 on Thursday, surging about 40% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500's roughly 24% gain in the same period.

ETF overview

MetricValue
Price (as of market close 2026-04-08)$33.73
Net assets$3 billion
Yield2.4%

ETF snapshot

  • CORO offers an actively managed exchange-traded fund focused on international country rotation strategies.
  • The fund generates revenue primarily through management fees and investment income derived from the ETF's portfolio holdings.
  • It targets institutional and individual investors seeking diversified exposure to international equities with active country allocation.

The iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF provides investors with access to a dynamically managed portfolio that rotates exposure among various international equity markets. The fund leverages BlackRock's expertise in active management to identify attractive country allocations based on macroeconomic and market signals. This approach aims to deliver enhanced risk-adjusted returns compared to traditional passive international equity strategies.

What this transaction means for investors

This purchase appears to be a strategic move toward more active international investing, indicating that the fund is ready to look beyond just passive global exposure and focus on specific country selections to generate alpha. For long-term investors, this shift is significant because it shows an increasing belief that differences among global markets can be proactively leveraged rather than merely tracked.

The design of CORO aligns with this idea. In the year ending March 31, the ETF has achieved around 31% total returns, surpassing its MSCI ACWI ex-U.S. benchmark, which stands at about 25%, and also outperforming the S&P 500 in the same timeframe. It accomplishes this through a focused portfolio of roughly 30 holdings, actively rotating its investments among markets like Japan, Canada, and the U.K., with financials and technology making up over 40% of its assets. With about $3.3 billion in assets and a 0.55% net expense ratio, it has both considerable size and the ability to adapt.

Also notable, the move leans into shifting international market dynamics after a prolonged stretch of U.S. outperformance, suggesting the fund is positioning for greater dispersion across global equities rather than relying on a single dominant market.

Read Next

About the Author

Jonathan Ponciano
Jonathan Ponciano is a contributing stock market analyst at The Motley Fool. He has nearly a decade of experience as a financial journalist, most recently as an editor and senior reporter at Forbes focused on markets, technology, and entrepreneurship. Jonathan has also written for Investopedia and the Los Angeles Business Journal. He holds a dual B.A. in Business Journalism and Economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School. A North Carolina native now based in New York City, Jonathan has also lived in Mexico City and Los Angeles.
CMFjonponc

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

BlackRock ETF Trust - iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF Stock Quote
BlackRock ETF Trust - iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF
NASDAQ: CORO
$33.90
(-0.03%)-$0.01

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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