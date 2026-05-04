A Revolve Group (RVLV) CEO Sold 119,000 Shares for $3.1 Million

Michael Mente, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Revolve Group (RVLV 6.08%), reported the indirect sale of 119,241 Class A shares through open-market transactions totaling approximately $3.14 million, as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 119,241 Shares sold (indirect) 119,241 Transaction value $3.1 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 73,000 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 0 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$1.88 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($26.34); post-transaction value based on April 29, 2026, market close ($1,882,670.00).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Michael Mente’s historical trading pattern?

Over the past 17 sell transactions since September 2024, Mente has averaged approximately 151,000 shares per disposition; this transaction, at 119,241 shares, is within the historical range and reflects reduced available capacity following sustained prior selling.

Over the past 17 sell transactions since September 2024, Mente has averaged approximately 151,000 shares per disposition; this transaction, at 119,241 shares, is within the historical range and reflects reduced available capacity following sustained prior selling. What is the significance of the 100.00% indirect Class A sale?

This transaction eliminated all indirect Class A holdings (previously held via MMMK Development, Inc.), but did not affect the substantially larger Class B position, which remains convertible into Class A shares.

This transaction eliminated all indirect Class A holdings (previously held via MMMK Development, Inc.), but did not affect the substantially larger Class B position, which remains convertible into Class A shares. What derivative mechanics are involved in this trade?

The transaction was executed as a conversion-for-sale: Class B shares were converted to Class A and immediately sold, with the underlying entity (MMMK Development, Inc.) as the source of shares.

The transaction was executed as a conversion-for-sale: Class B shares were converted to Class A and immediately sold, with the underlying entity (MMMK Development, Inc.) as the source of shares. How does the remaining ownership structure impact future liquidity?

After this sale, Mente retains 73,000 directly held Class A shares and 90,075,107 Class B shares (both direct and indirect), supporting ongoing liquidity potential through further conversions as needed.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.23 billion Net income (TTM) $61.15 million 1-year price change 20.28%

* 1-year price change calculated using April 29, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products from both established, emerging, and owned brands, as well as luxury labels.

Operates a digital retail platform connecting consumers and fashion influencers, generating revenue primarily through direct online sales across its REVOLVE and FWRD segments.

Targets fashion-forward consumers, particularly women, in the United States and internationally, who seek curated, trend-driven merchandise.

Revolve Group is a leading online specialty retailer focused on delivering curated fashion and beauty products to a global customer base. The company's dual-platform strategy leverages influencer partnerships and proprietary technology to drive engagement and sales. Revolve Group's differentiated approach and strong brand portfolio position it competitively within the digital specialty retail sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Individual investors probably shouldn’t look at this insider’s recent transaction as a sign he’s lost confidence in Revolve Group’s business. The online retailer’s co-CEO is still holding over 90 million convertible class B shares.

Revolve Group will release results for the first quarter of 2026 on Tuesday, May 5, after the market closes. In 2026, Revolve Group reported sales that grew 8% year over year.

Revolve Group’s profit margins are expanding. In 2026, gross profit grew 11% year over year. On the bottom line, net income soared 25% to $61.1 million.

Revolve Group is primarily an online retailer, but it’s been expanding into high-profile physical locations. In March, the company launched a new fashion house in Los Angeles.

Revolve Group expects continued margin improvement in 2026. That said, ever-shifting tariffs and a war in Iran make predicting international fashion sales extra challenging.