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A Revolve Group (RVLV) CEO Sold 119,000 Shares for $3.1 Million

This digital retail platform for fashion and beauty reported a significant insider sale amid ongoing leadership stake adjustments.

By Cory Renauer May 4, 2026 at 4:55PM EST

Key Points

  • 119,241 Class A shares were sold indirectly for a total value of ~$3.14 million between April 27 and April 29, 2026.
  • The disposition represented 100.00% of Michael Mente’s indirect Class A holdings, reducing total Class A ownership by 62.03% to 73,000 shares direct.
  • The shares were held via MMMK Development, Inc. and were converted from Class B to Class A immediately prior to sale, reflecting a conversion-for-sale transaction structure.
  • Mente retains Class B Common Stock: 90,075,107 shares (direct and indirect), which can be converted to Class A shares at any time, supporting ongoing liquidity potential.

Michael Mente, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Revolve Group (RVLV 6.08%), reported the indirect sale of 119,241 Class A shares through open-market transactions totaling approximately $3.14 million, as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

MetricValue
Shares sold119,241
Shares sold (indirect)119,241
Transaction value$3.1 million
Post-transaction shares (direct)73,000
Post-transaction shares (indirect)0
Post-transaction value (direct ownership)~$1.88 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($26.34); post-transaction value based on April 29, 2026, market close ($1,882,670.00).

Key questions

  • How does this sale compare to Michael Mente’s historical trading pattern?
    Over the past 17 sell transactions since September 2024, Mente has averaged approximately 151,000 shares per disposition; this transaction, at 119,241 shares, is within the historical range and reflects reduced available capacity following sustained prior selling.
  • What is the significance of the 100.00% indirect Class A sale?
    This transaction eliminated all indirect Class A holdings (previously held via MMMK Development, Inc.), but did not affect the substantially larger Class B position, which remains convertible into Class A shares.
  • What derivative mechanics are involved in this trade?
    The transaction was executed as a conversion-for-sale: Class B shares were converted to Class A and immediately sold, with the underlying entity (MMMK Development, Inc.) as the source of shares.
  • How does the remaining ownership structure impact future liquidity?
    After this sale, Mente retains 73,000 directly held Class A shares and 90,075,107 Class B shares (both direct and indirect), supporting ongoing liquidity potential through further conversions as needed.

Company overview

MetricValue
Revenue (TTM)$1.23 billion
Net income (TTM)$61.15 million
1-year price change20.28%

* 1-year price change calculated using April 29, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

  • Offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products from both established, emerging, and owned brands, as well as luxury labels.
  • Operates a digital retail platform connecting consumers and fashion influencers, generating revenue primarily through direct online sales across its REVOLVE and FWRD segments.
  • Targets fashion-forward consumers, particularly women, in the United States and internationally, who seek curated, trend-driven merchandise.

Revolve Group is a leading online specialty retailer focused on delivering curated fashion and beauty products to a global customer base. The company's dual-platform strategy leverages influencer partnerships and proprietary technology to drive engagement and sales. Revolve Group's differentiated approach and strong brand portfolio position it competitively within the digital specialty retail sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Individual investors probably shouldn’t look at this insider’s recent transaction as a sign he’s lost confidence in Revolve Group’s business. The online retailer’s co-CEO is still holding over 90 million convertible class B shares.

Revolve Group will release results for the first quarter of 2026 on Tuesday, May 5, after the market closes. In 2026, Revolve Group reported sales that grew 8% year over year.

Revolve Group’s profit margins are expanding. In 2026, gross profit grew 11% year over year. On the bottom line, net income soared 25% to $61.1 million.

Revolve Group is primarily an online retailer, but it’s been expanding into high-profile physical locations. In March, the company launched a new fashion house in Los Angeles.

Revolve Group expects continued margin improvement in 2026. That said, ever-shifting tariffs and a war in Iran make predicting international fashion sales extra challenging.

Read Next

About the Author

Cory Renauer
Cory Renauer is a contributing Motley Fool healthcare analyst covering pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical devices. Previously, Cory was a laboratory technician for the American Red Cross. He holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Oakland University.
TMFang4apples
X@coryrenauer

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Revolve Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Revolve Group Stock Quote
Revolve Group
NYSE: RVLV
$23.46
(-6.08%)-$1.52

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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