Bicara Therapeutics Chief Medical Officer Sells 5,500 Shares for $126,000

David Raben, Chief Medical Officer of Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (BCAX +4.84%), reported the sale of 5,500 shares of common stock for a transaction value of approximately $126,000 on April 27, 2026, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 5,500 Transaction value ~$126,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 55,286 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$1.24 million

Key questions

How does the structure of this transaction reflect on insider liquidity strategy?

The transaction was executed via an option exercise immediately followed by share sale, indicating a routine approach to monetizing vested equity rather than a discretionary reduction in owned stock.

The transaction was executed via an option exercise immediately followed by share sale, indicating a routine approach to monetizing vested equity rather than a discretionary reduction in owned stock. What portion of Raben's total holding base was affected?

The 5,500 shares sold represented 9.05% of direct ownership, with no impact on indirect holdings, and Raben continues to hold both direct common stock and 41,913 options outstanding, including vested and unvested awards.

The 5,500 shares sold represented 9.05% of direct ownership, with no impact on indirect holdings, and Raben continues to hold both direct common stock and 41,913 options outstanding, including vested and unvested awards. Does this activity signal a change in trading cadence or capacity?

Raben's reduction in share sale size over the past two months is consistent with a lower remaining share base following prior liquidations, rather than a change in trade scheduling or magnitude.

Raben's reduction in share sale size over the past two months is consistent with a lower remaining share base following prior liquidations, rather than a change in trade scheduling or magnitude. What is the current market value of shares retained post-transaction?

As of April 27, 2026, the remaining direct equity stake was valued at approximately $1.24 million, excluding additional value from options outstanding.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 27/04/26) $22.48 Market capitalization $1.42 billion Net income (TTM) ($137.95 million) 1-year price change 54.57%

Company snapshot

Develops bifunctional antibody therapies for solid tumors, with its lead program ficerafusp alfa targeting EGFR and TGF-β pathways.

Operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical model focused on proprietary drug development.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. is a Boston-based biotechnology company specializing in innovative bifunctional antibody therapies for solid tumor cancers. The company leverages its proprietary platform to advance clinical-stage assets, aiming to address significant gaps in current oncology treatment options. With a focused pipeline and strategic approach to drug development, Bicara Therapeutics seeks competitive differentiation through novel mechanisms of action and partnerships within the healthcare sector.

Expand NASDAQ : BCAX Bicara Therapeutics Today's Change ( 4.84 %) $ 1.05 Current Price $ 22.72 Key Data Points Market Cap $1.5B Day's Range $ 21.63 - $ 22.97 52wk Range $ 7.80 - $ 24.25 Volume 109 Avg Vol 552K

What this transaction means for investors

Raben’s late April trade was an exercise-and-sell transaction, in which the chief medical officer exercised a tranche of stock options and immediately sold the common stock on the open market. It was pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, a common practice that allows company insiders to transact shares on a predetermined basis, mitigating the appearance of insider trading.

On March 30, Bicara released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025. The company reported a Q4 net loss of $37.39 million and a full-year 2025 net loss of $137.95 million, and a new $70.36 million shelf registration, which allows Bicara to register securities with the SEC and then sell them up to three years later.

Despite being unprofitable, the small-cap biopharmaceutical stock is up nearly 30% year to date as of May 4, suggesting investors have high hopes for its future growth. The company will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2026 on May 11.