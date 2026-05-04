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Investment Advisor Adds $2.9 Million of Fixed Income ETF, According to Latest SEC Filing

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF provides diversified access to global bonds with an actively managed, multi-sector strategy.

By Jake Lerch May 4, 2026 at 8:21AM EST

Key Points

  • United Wealth Management, LLC added 54,051 shares of DFGP, an estimated $2.94 million based on quarterly average pricing.
  • Quarter-end position value increased by $2.89 million, reflecting changes from both trading and price movement.
  • Transaction represented a 0.73% increase in 13F reportable assets under management.
  • Post-trade stake: 424,059 shares, valued at $22.89 million.
  • DFGP now accounts for 5.69% of the fund’s 13F assets, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

On May 1, 2026, United Wealth Management, LLC disclosed a purchase of 54,051 shares of Dimensional ETF Trust - Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP 0.28%), an estimated $2.94 million trade based on the quarterly average price.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 1, 2026, United Wealth Management, LLC purchased 54,051 shares of Dimensional ETF Trust - Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF. The estimated transaction value is $2.94 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The stake’s value rose by $2.89 million from the prior quarter, including both trades and price movement.

What else to know

This was a buy; DFGP now represents 5.69% of United Wealth Management, LLC’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing:

  • NYSEMKT: DFAC: $146.22 million (36.3% of AUM)
  • NYSEMKT: DFIC: $34.80 million (8.7% of AUM)
  • NASDAQ: DFGX: $34.64 million (8.6% of AUM)
  • NYSEMKT: DFSV: $31.51 million (7.8% of AUM)
  • NYSEMKT: DUHP: $28.50 million (7.1% of AUM)

As of May 3, 2026, shares were priced at $54.41. The one-year total return was 5.2%, underperforming the S&P 500 by 23.79 percentage points.

DFGP’s annualized dividend yield stood at 3.34% as of May 4, 2026. The ETF was 3.14% below its 52-week high.

ETF overview

MetricValue
AUM$2.424 Billion
Price (as of market close May 1, 2026)$54.41
Dividend yield3.34%
1-year total return5.2%

ETF snapshot

  • Investment strategy focuses on a diversified portfolio of U.S. and foreign debt securities, targeting both investment-grade and select lower-rated bonds to achieve total return.
  • The portfolio composition includes a broad mix of fixed-income securities, with allocations across various credit qualities and global issuers.
  • Structured as an exchange-traded fund.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) provides broad exposure to global fixed income markets through an actively managed, multi-sector approach. The fund seeks to enhance risk-adjusted returns by allocating across investment-grade and select high-yield bonds, leveraging Dimensional's systematic investment process.

With an asset base of $2.34 billion and a current yield of 3.34%, DFGP is positioned as a core fixed income holding for investors seeking diversification, income, and disciplined risk management within a transparent ETF structure.

What this transaction means for investors

United Wealth Management, a Virginia-based investment advisor, recently disclosed the purchase of more than $2.9 million worth of the Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) during the first quarter (the three months ending on March 31, 2026). Here are some key takeaways for investors.

Firstly, DFGP is a bond ETF. The fund holds a wide variety of fixed-income instruments, ranging from sovereign debt (such as Japanese bonds) to U.S. mortgage-backed securities. This gives the fund broad exposure across the credit spectrum, including investment-grade (highly rated) and high-yield (lower-rated) debt.

Given that DFGP is a bond ETF, it will appeal mostly to income-oriented investors. The fund has a relatively low expense ratio of 0.22% and a dividend yield of 3.3%.

In summary, investors seeking a fixed-income ETF to help diversify their portfolios and deliver steady income may want to consider this fund.

Read Next

About the Author

Jake Lerch
Jake Lerch is a contributing Motley Fool technology analyst covering artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, e-commerce, and semiconductors. Prior to The Motley Fool, Jake worked for 12 years at Credit Suisse, an international investment bank. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business with a concentration in economics from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.
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Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Dimensional ETF Trust - Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Quote
Dimensional ETF Trust - Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF
NASDAQ: DFGP
$54.26
(-0.28%)-$0.15

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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