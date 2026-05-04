Investment Advisor Closes Entire Position in ETF, According to Recent SEC Filing

On May 1, 2026, MY Wealth Management Inc. disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it fully exited its stake in Pacer Funds Trust - Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ 0.24%) during the first quarter of 2026, selling 128,858 shares for an estimated $10.02 million based on the quarterly average price.

What happened

According to a May 1, 2026, SEC filing, MY Wealth Management Inc. sold all 128,858 shares of Pacer Funds Trust - Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated transaction value was $10.02 million based on the average unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The stake’s quarter-end value dropped by $10.13 million, reflecting both trading activity and price movement.

What else to know

Fund fully exited PTNQ; position now represents none of the 13F assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: TLT: $15.63 million (15.1% of AUM)

NASDAQ: IEF: $13.61 million (13.2% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: IVV: $11.41 million (11.0% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: PTLC: $9.00 million (8.7% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: SPTS: $8.21 million (7.9% of AUM)

As of May 1, 2026, PTNQ shares were priced at $81.25, up 21.9% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 7.1 percentage points.

PTNQ has an expense ratio of 0.65% and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $1.244 Billion Price (as of market close May 1, 2026) $81.25 Dividend yield 0.85% 1-year total return 21.91%

ETF snapshot

Seeks to track the total return performance of the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot Index, employing a trend-following strategy to dynamically adjust exposure between equities and cash equivalents based on market signals.

The portfolio primarily consists of large-cap technology and growth-oriented companies in the NASDAQ-100, with allocations shifting according to the index's systematic rules.

Structured as an exchange-traded fund with a transparent, rules-based methodology, expense ratio, and detailed fee disclosures are available in regulatory filings.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF offers investors a systematic approach to equity exposure by leveraging trend-following signals to manage risk and participate in market uptrends. The fund's dynamic allocation between NASDAQ-100 equities and cash equivalents is designed to help mitigate downside risk during periods of market volatility.

With a focus on large-cap growth stocks and a transparent, rules-based methodology, the ETF appeals to investors seeking tactical exposure to the NASDAQ-100 with built-in risk management features. The fund's disciplined strategy and low-cost structure position it as a competitive option within the trend-following ETF landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

MY Wealth Management, a Maryland-based investment advisor, sold approximately $10 million worth of the Pacer Funds Trust - Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) during the first quarter (the three months ending on March 31, 2026). Here are some key takeaways for investors.

To start, PTNQ is a trend-following ETF based on the Nasdaq-100 index. In essence, this fund seeks to track the Nasdaq-100 during prolonged uptrends, while reducing risk during periods of heightened volatility. As a result, the fund necessarily scales back ownership during sell-offs and consequently often misses out on some of the biggest rallies, which occur during periods of high volatility.

This helps explain the fund’s performance. Over the last 10 years, PTNQ has delivered a total return of 305%, for a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%. However, the Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ETF (QQQ 0.19%) has delivered a total return of 585% over the same period, with a CAGR of 21.2%.

For most retail investors, the lower fees and higher long-term returns of a passive index-tracking ETF will prove more appealing. PTNQ is likely a better fit for professional fund managers seeking to reduce volatility and manage risk within their portfolios.