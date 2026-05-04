Is First Trust's FTGC Commodities ETF a Buy After Climber Capital Purchased Shares Worth $3.8 Million?

What happened

According to a May 1, 2026, SEC filing, Climber Capital SA initiated a new position in the First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC +0.86%), acquiring 145,633 shares.

The estimated value of the trade was $3.76 million, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price during the quarter. The position’s end-of-quarter value, which includes price appreciation, stood at $4.07 million.

What else to know

This was a new position for Climber Capital SA, accounting for 2.66% of its $152.95 million reportable assets under management as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT: GLD: $16.76 million (11.0% of AUM) NYSEMKT: VOO: $12.17 million (8.0% of AUM) NYSE: SHV: $7.30 million (4.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT: SPSB: $5.29 million (3.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: VCSH: $5.11 million (3.4% of AUM)

As of April 30, 2026, FTGC shares were priced at $29.67. The one-year total return was 46.2%, outperforming the S&P 500 by 16.78 percentage points.

FTGC offered a 14.8% dividend yield as of May 1, 2026, and closed 0.2% below its 52-week high.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $2.7 billion Dividend yield 14.82% Price (as of market close April 30, 2026) $29.67 1-year total return 46.23%

ETF snapshot

This is an actively-managed ETF seeking total return and a relatively stable risk profile while providing investors with commodity exposure.

It’s structured as an exchange-traded fund, offering daily liquidity and transparency.

The ETF targets a broad range of commodities, including energy, metals, and agriculture, through tactical asset allocation.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is a large, actively-managed ETF focused on delivering total return by investing in a broad basket of commodity futures. The fund employs a tactical asset allocation approach, dynamically adjusting its exposure to various commodity sectors in response to changing market trends.

With a substantial asset base and a high annualized dividend yield, FTGC provides investors with liquid, diversified access to commodities. Its strategy aims to capture opportunities across global commodity markets while maintaining a disciplined risk profile.

What this transaction means for investors

Climber Capital’s purchase of the First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is noteworthy because it represents a new position in the ETF for the Swiss wealth management firm. This suggests Climber Capital has a bullish outlook towards FTGC.

FTGC is an attractive choice for investing in commodities because of its active management approach and robust dividend yield. The fund adjusts exposure to various commodities based on market conditions to deliver returns while minimizing risk. Its nearly $3 billion AUM delivers good liquidity as well.

The ETF boasts a diversified portfolio across areas such as gold, silver, coffee, and soybeans. This helps to protect the fund from a downturn in a given commodity. The downside to investing is that FTGC can be volatile, as is the nature of commodities, and its expense ratio of 0.98% is not cheap.

For investors seeking exposure to commodities through a professionally-managed fund, FTGC offers compelling reasons to buy.