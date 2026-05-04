Modus Advisors Loads Up on International Value With $3.5 Million JIVE Buy

What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, Modus Advisors, LLC, bought 41,044 shares of the JPMorgan International Value ETF (JIVE 1.06%) during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated transaction value was approximately $3.5 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The fund ended the period holding 107,248 shares, with a quarter-end position value increase of approximately $3.9 million -- reflecting both the new purchase and share price appreciation over the quarter.

What else to know

The post-trade stake represents 2.5% of Modus Advisors' 13F reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: IAU: $24.1 million (6.6% of AUM) NASDAQ: QQQM: $11.9 million (3.3% of AUM) NYSE: VTI: $11.4 million (3.1% of AUM) NASDAQ: NVDA: $10.4 million (2.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: GOOGL: $9.9 million (2.7% of AUM)

As of May 1, 2026, JIVE shares were trading at $90.22, up about 48% over the prior year -- outperforming the S&P 500 by roughly 21 percentage points, and outperforming the Foreign Large Value category benchmark by roughly 17 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $1.9 billion Expense ratio 0.55% Dividend yield 2.14% 1-year return (as of 5/1/26) 47.76%

ETF snapshot

JPMorgan International Value ETF (JIVE) provides investors with exposure to international equities across both developed and emerging markets, with a focus on value-oriented stocks and income generation. The fund seeks to capitalize on global opportunities while managing risk through broad diversification.

With a sizable asset base and a focus on dividend income, the ETF is positioned as a core holding for investors seeking international equity exposure with a value tilt.

What this transaction means for investors

Modus Advisors increased its JIVE position by roughly 62% during Q1 -- from about 66,200 shares at the end of 2024 to over 107,000 shares as of March 31, 2026. The increased position represents about 2.5% of Modus’ AUM, making this a relatively modest purchase in the grand scheme of things.

JIVE has been one of the standout performers in the international ETF space, gaining roughly 48% over the past year and beating both the S&P 500 and its Foreign Large Value peers by wide margins.

For a firm whose top holdings combine a sizable gold position with U.S. growth-tilted names like the Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM 0.18%), Nvidia (NVDA +0.04%), and Alphabet (GOOGL 0.59%) -- the JIVE purchase adds more international value exposure with an income component. In a market where U.S. equities have dominated for years, that kind of deliberate diversification into foreign value stocks can serve as a hedge against domestic concentration risk. And JIVE's 2.1% dividend yield adds a tangible income stream that gold and growth-oriented tech names simply don't provide.

For everyday investors, this kind of institutional move is a reminder that international equities -- particularly in value-oriented developed and emerging markets -- may be worth a closer look. Whether you'd go through a fund like JIVE or a broader international index, the case for some global diversification alongside a U.S.-heavy portfolio remains a sensible long-term consideration.