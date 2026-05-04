Ruedi Wealth Loads Up on DFGP With $4 Million Buy -- Is This Global Bond ETF Worth a Look?

What happened
According to a recent SEC filing, Ruedi Wealth Management, Inc. increased its stake in the Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP 0.28%) by 74,122 shares during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated trade value was $4.0 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The fund's quarter-end position value rose by $3.9 million -- a figure that reflects both this purchase and market price changes.
What else to know
- Ruedi Wealth Management was a net buyer of DFGP during Q1 2026, bringing the position to 13.8% of its 13F AUM as of March 31, 2026 -- the firm's second-largest holding.
- Top holdings after the filing:
- NYSE: DFAC: $89.0 million (22.9% of AUM)
- NYSE: DFGP: $53.6 million (13.8% of AUM)
- NYSE: DFSD: $52.5 million (13.5% of AUM)
- NYSE: DFUS: $19.1 million (4.9% of AUM)
- NYSE: DFIC: $16.3 million (4.2% of AUM)
- As of May 1, 2026, shares of DFGP were priced at $54.40, up about 5.2% over the past year -- trailing the S&P 500 by roughly 24 percentage points, while outperforming its category benchmark by roughly 1.75 percentage points.
ETF overview
|Metric
|Value
|AUM
|$2.3 billion
|Expense ratio
|0.22%
|Dividend yield
|3.37%
|1-year return (as of 5/1/26)
|5.20%
ETF snapshot
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is a broadly diversified bond fund that targets both U.S. and international fixed income markets through a systematic, research-driven approach.
- Investment strategy focuses on a diversified portfolio of U.S. and foreign investment-grade and select lower-rated fixed-income securities to maximize total return, while managing risk.
- Underlying holdings span government, corporate, and securitized bonds, with exposure to both domestic and international issuers across credit qualities.
- Structured as an ETF for daily liquidity and transparency.
What this transaction means for investors
Ruedi Wealth's continued accumulation of DFGP -- now its second-largest position -- signals more than routine portfolio upkeep. The firm is clearly making a deliberate bet on broadly diversified, low-cost fixed income, and adding to an existing bond allocation of this size suggests genuine conviction.
With yields still at historically attractive levels compared to the near-zero era of the early 2020s, global bond funds like DFGP are offering more competitive income -- the ETF's 3.4% dividend yield is a meaningful return for income-oriented investors. And the 0.22% expense ratio also keeps costs well below the category average for actively managed bond funds.
That said, DFGP's 5.2% one-year return tells a familiar story for bond investors: fixed income has lagged equities sharply during this cycle. Within its own category, however, DFGP has outperformed its Global Bond-USD Hedged benchmark by 1.75 percentage points over the past year -- a sign that Dimensional's systematic approach is adding real value relative to peers. Investors considering an allocation to DFGP should weigh whether the income and diversification benefits of a global core bond fund fit their own timeline and risk tolerance. For investors looking for stability and income rather than growth, this kind of systematic, multi-sector bond exposure can serve as a meaningful counterweight to equity volatility.