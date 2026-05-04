With Aluminum Demand Soaring, This Director Sold 1,524 Kaiser Aluminum Shares Worth $261,000

Director Richard P. Grimley of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU 2.48%) disclosed an open-market sale of 1,524 shares of common stock for a transaction value of ~$261,000, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 1,524 Transaction value $261,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 4,578 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $790,000

Key questions

What proportion of Grimley's equity position was affected by this transaction?

This sale represented 25% of his direct common stock holdings at the time, reducing his position from 6,102 to 4,578 shares.

This sale represented 25% of his direct common stock holdings at the time, reducing his position from 6,102 to 4,578 shares. Was the transaction executed at a premium or discount to the trading range that day?

The weighted average sale price was $171.52 per share, slightly below the April 29, 2026 market close of $172.52.

The weighted average sale price was $171.52 per share, slightly below the April 29, 2026 market close of $172.52. Did this disposition involve any indirect entities or derivative securities?

No, all shares were sold from Grimley's direct ownership; there were no indirect holdings, trusts, or options exercised or disposed of in this filing.

No, all shares were sold from Grimley's direct ownership; there were no indirect holdings, trusts, or options exercised or disposed of in this filing. What does Grimley's remaining ownership imply for ongoing alignment?

Following the transaction, Grimley retains a direct position of 4,578 common stock shares, indicating ongoing equity exposure and continued alignment with shareholder interests.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.7 billion Net income (TTM) $153.4 million Dividend yield 1.8% 1-year price change 166.8%

Company snapshot

Manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products, including rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum for aerospace, packaging, automotive, and general engineering applications.

Generates revenue primarily through the direct sale of aluminum products and value-added fabrication services to industrial and commercial clients.

Main customers include companies in the aerospace and defense, beverage and food packaging, automotive, and general engineering sectors, with a global sales footprint spanning North America, Europe, and Asia.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a leading producer of specialty aluminum products, serving a broad range of end markets from aerospace to packaging and automotive. The company leverages a diverse product portfolio and value-added services to meet complex customer requirements and drive stable revenue streams. Its established global distribution network and focus on high-performance applications provide a competitive edge within the aluminum industry.

Expand NASDAQ : KALU Kaiser Aluminum Today's Change ( -2.48 %) $ -4.30 Current Price $ 169.42 Key Data Points Market Cap $2.8B Day's Range $ 165.94 - $ 172.53 52wk Range $ 65.69 - $ 181.47 Volume 29 Avg Vol 267K Gross Margin 10.24 % Dividend Yield 1.82 %

What this transaction means for investors

Grimley’s share sale came on the heels of Kaiser Aluminum’s April 22 release of its first-quarter 2026 financial results. The company reported non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $3.74, beating estimates by $1.78, according to Yahoo! Finance. Revenue rose 41.6% year over year to reach $1.1 billion, trouncing estimates by $100.1 million.

The 80-year-old aluminum supplier’s stock has soared more than 166% year over year as of April 29, amid strong demand for aluminum in the aerospace and defense sectors. A 50% tariff on imported aluminum is likely also boosting the Tennessee-based company’s standing in the industry.

Kaiser has a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of just under 20, compared to the average industrials sector P/E of about 30, which may indicate this highflying stock has more room to run. Yet while the company’s outlook for the rest of 2026 appears solid, not everyone on Wall Street is enamored with Kaiser. On April 30, J.P. Morgan downgraded its outlook on the stock from neutral to underweight with a $142 price target.