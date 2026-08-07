Karen Prange, a director of the company, sold 23,325 shares of common stock in AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC +4.81%) on August 5, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $138,283 Shares sold 3,564 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 22,809 Post-transaction value $897,306.06

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($38.80); post-transaction value based on August 5 market close ($39.34).

Key questions

What was the scale of this disposition relative to the director's total equity?

Prange reduced her direct equity holdings by 14% through this open-market sale, retaining 22,809 shares directly following the transaction.

Prange reduced her direct equity holdings by 14% through this open-market sale, retaining 22,809 shares directly following the transaction. How does the transaction price compare to recent market performance?

The shares were sold at $38.80 per share, while the stock was priced at $39.34 at the August 5 market close.

The shares were sold at $38.80 per share, while the stock was priced at $39.34 at the August 5 market close. What are the current financial fundamentals of the company?

As of the August 6 market close, the company has a market capitalization of $2 billion and reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $569.6 million.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-08-06) $39.49 Market Capitalization $2.0 billion Revenue (TTM) $569.6 million

Company Snapshot

AtriCure designs, manufactures, and markets specialized medical devices for the surgical treatment of cardiac tissue and intercostal nerves, including radiofrequency ablation technologies such as the Isolator Synergy Clamps and multifunctional surgical pens like the MAX Pen that enable surgeons to diagnose and treat cardiac arrhythmias.

The company generates revenue through the sale of proprietary ablation and surgical devices to hospitals and surgical centers, leveraging its specialized technology platform to address unmet clinical needs in cardiac surgery and arrhythmia management.

AtriCure serves cardiac surgeons and surgical teams across the United States, Europe, Asia, and other international markets, with its products integrated into standard surgical protocols for atrial fibrillation and other cardiac conditions.

AtriCure is a focused medical device company with a $2.0 billion market capitalization and $569.6 million in TTM revenue, positioning itself as a specialized provider of cardiac surgical solutions. The company maintains a differentiated product portfolio centered on radiofrequency ablation technology, which provides competitive advantages in the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias and related conditions. With a global distribution network spanning multiple continents, AtriCure has established itself as a significant player in the cardiac surgery device market.

What this transaction means for investors

A director cutting 14% of their common stock holdings in one sale is a bit more than the usual haircut, but the timing takes some of the edge off, landing roughly two weeks after earnings, with shares well above a $25 price in June but just below where the stock closed the day of the transaction. Prange sold in the open market rather than to cover taxes, which makes it a genuine choice, but she kept nearly 23,000 shares, so ultimately, this reads as a director trimming after a strong report rather than heading for the door.



That report marked a real turn for the business. AtriCure grew second-quarter revenue 13% to $154 million and swung to $9 million in net income from a loss a year earlier, with its pain management franchise up 27% on adoption of its cryoSPHERE MAX probe. CEO Michael Carrel said the company "delivered solid second quarter results,” and management raised full-year revenue and profit guidance on the strength of it. For long-term holders, that profitability is important to watch because AtriCure spent years growing sales without consistent earnings, and a quarter that pairs the two matters more than one director trimming her position.