Michael N. Intrator, Chief Executive Officer and President of CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV +6.26%), sold ~308,000 shares of Class A Common Stock on August 4, 2026, as disclosed in a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (total) 307,692 Shares sold (direct) 200,000 Shares sold (indirect) 107,692 Transaction value ~$28.2 million Post-transaction shares (directly held) 2,076,815 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 0 Post-transaction value $190.86 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($91.80); post-transaction value based on August 04, 2026 market close ($91.90).

Key questions

How does this transaction reflect the executive's total equity exposure?

Michael Intrator maintains a direct position of ~2.1 million shares valued at $190.86 million as of the August 4, 2026 market close. Beyond this direct stake, the executive retains significant exposure through 21.9 million direct and 30.3 million indirect derivative securities held by the PMI 2024 F&F GRAT, the Intrator Family GST-Exempt Trust, the Intrator Family Trust, and his spouse.

Michael Intrator maintains a direct position of ~2.1 million shares valued at $190.86 million as of the August 4, 2026 market close. Beyond this direct stake, the executive retains significant exposure through 21.9 million direct and 30.3 million indirect derivative securities held by the PMI 2024 F&F GRAT, the Intrator Family GST-Exempt Trust, the Intrator Family Trust, and his spouse. What were the mechanics of the reported disposition?

The sale was a liquidity event involving the exercise of 107,692 options that were immediately sold as common shares. This included the liquidation of ~200,000 direct shares and the full disposal of the 107,692 shares held indirectly through Omnadora Capital LLC, an entity managed by Michael Intrator.

The sale was a liquidity event involving the exercise of 107,692 options that were immediately sold as common shares. This included the liquidation of ~200,000 direct shares and the full disposal of the 107,692 shares held indirectly through Omnadora Capital LLC, an entity managed by Michael Intrator. What is the current financial and market context for CoreWeave, Inc.?

The company constructs fundamental infrastructure for generative AI applications, reporting trailing twelve-month revenue of $6.2 billion and a net income loss of $1.6 billion. As of the August 5, 2026 market close, shares were priced at $89.89, following a -13% total return over the 12 months ending on the August 4, 2026 transaction date.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-08-05) $89.89 Market Capitalization $46.6 billion Revenue (TTM) $6.2 billion Net Income (TTM) -$1.6 billion

Company Snapshot

CoreWeave provides a specialized cloud computing platform delivering high-performance GPU and CPU compute resources, storage solutions, advanced networking capabilities, and fully managed services designed to support generative AI and intensive compute workloads for enterprise clients.

The company generates revenue through flexible consumption-based pricing models, offering clients the option to deploy virtual servers or bare-metal infrastructure tailored to their specific computational requirements and scaling needs.

CoreWeave serves large enterprises and organizations requiring substantial computational capacity for generative AI applications, machine learning workloads, and data-intensive operations across multiple industry verticals.

CoreWeave operates as a specialized infrastructure provider, referred to as a neocloud, within the rapidly expanding generative AI ecosystem, serving a market segment characterized by intense demand for high-performance computing resources. The company's platform architecture enables enterprises to access GPU-accelerated computing at scale without requiring significant capital expenditure in proprietary infrastructure.

With $6.2 billion in trailing 12-month revenue and a market cap of $46.6 billion, CoreWeave has established itself as a critical infrastructure provider in the AI compute market, though the company remains in a growth investment phase as evidenced by its current net loss position.

What this transaction means for investors

CoreWeave CEO Michael Intrator’s Aug. 4 sale of company stock at a weighted average price of $91.80 came as shares had quickly bounced back from a 52-week low of $60.55 on July 29. However, this wasn’t a disposition intended to capitalize on the rebound. Rather, it was a non-discretionary transaction executed as part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

These plans allow insiders to schedule stock sales in advance to avoid potential conflicts regarding the possession of non-public material information. Moreover, Intrator maintained millions of shares, both directly and indirectly, after this transaction, ensuring continued alignment with shareholder interests.

The CEO converted 107,692 Class B shares into Class A and deposited them into Omnadora Capital LLC, an entity he owns. He then sold these shares, reducing Omnadora Capital’s Class A holdings to zero. However, this entity maintains over 22 million Class B shares, post-sale.

CoreWeave stock rose from its 52-week low so quickly because an analyst at Piper Sandler initiated coverage of the company with an Overweight rating and a $151 price target.