George L. Holm, Executive Chair of Performance Food Group Company (PFGC +0.28%) , sold 29,131 shares for ~$3.3 million on July 30, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 29,131 Transaction value ~$3.3 million Post-transaction shares (directly held) ~1.6 million Post-transaction value $186.07 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($114.54); post-transaction value based on July 30, 2026, market close ($114.75).

Key questions

How was this transaction structured?

The disposition was an exercise-and-sell transaction where George L. Holm exercised 29,131 options at $26.57 per share and immediately sold the resulting shares. The sale was executed in multiple tranches at weighted average prices ranging from $113.85 to $115.68 under a pre-established Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

The disposition was an exercise-and-sell transaction where George L. Holm exercised 29,131 options at $26.57 per share and immediately sold the resulting shares. The sale was executed in multiple tranches at weighted average prices ranging from $113.85 to $115.68 under a pre-established Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. What is the extent of the remaining equity stake?

Following this transaction, George L. Holm retains direct ownership of 1,621,552 shares of Performance Food Group Company. This direct position is valued at $186.07 million based on the market close on the date of the transaction.

Following this transaction, George L. Holm retains direct ownership of 1,621,552 shares of Performance Food Group Company. This direct position is valued at $186.07 million based on the market close on the date of the transaction. What is the current market context for the company?

Performance Food Group Company shares have delivered a 12% total return over the 12 months ending July 30, 2026. The sale was completed at a weighted average price of $114.54, closely aligned with the $114.75 market close on the transaction date.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-30) $114.75 Market Capitalization $18.0 billion Revenue (TTM) $66.7 billion Net Income (TTM) $328.5 million

Company Snapshot

Performance Food Group operates as a comprehensive distributor of food and related products across North America, offering a diverse portfolio of beef, pork, poultry, seafood, frozen and refrigerated products, dry groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, and fresh produce through its three operating segments: Foodservice, Convenience, and Specialty.

The company generates revenue through a B2B distribution model, leveraging its extensive logistics network and supplier relationships to deliver products to foodservice operators, convenience stores, and specialty retailers across North America.

Performance Food Group primarily serves foodservice establishments, convenience store operators, and specialty retailers, positioning itself as a critical supply chain partner for food service operators and retail businesses throughout the region.

Expand NYSE : PFGC Performance Food Group Today's Change ( 0.28 %) $ 0.32 Current Price $ 114.90 Key Data Points Market Cap $18B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 113.48 - $ 115.25 52wk Range $ 80.82 - $ 117.47 Volume 1.2M Avg Vol 1.6M Gross Margin 10.68%

Performance Food Group is one of North America's largest food distribution companies, with trailing-12-month revenues of $66.7 billion and a market capitalization of $18 billion, serving approximately 43,000 employees across its operations.

The company maintains a competitive advantage through its diversified product portfolio, multi-channel distribution capabilities, and established relationships with both suppliers and customers. The stock’s one-year 12% return reflects investor confidence in its operational execution and market positioning within the defensive consumer staples sector.

What does this transaction mean for investors?

This sale was part of a pre-planned transaction executed under Rule 10b5-1 in February 2026. These types of transactions shouldn’t concern investors, especially since Holm’s sale represented a small portion of its overall stake. He still held a significant stake of over 1.6 million shares after the July 30, 2026, sale.

Performance Food Group has demonstrated steady but low growth in recent years. On a trailing 12-month basis, revenue grew 8.4% year over year — in line with the previous three years’ performance.

The stock’s 12% return over the past year reflects the company’s ability to convert revenue into solid profitability, which appears to be rising. Analysts are expecting earnings to grow at over 40% annualized over the next two years, partly reflecting a positive outlook for profit contribution from the acquisition of Cheney a few years ago.

The stock’s high price-to-earnings multiple of 54 reflects expectations of strong earnings growth.