Maggie Yuen, a director at AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC +4.81%), reported a sale of 3,500 shares of common stock on August 5, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $134,470 Shares sold 3,500 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 14,015 Post-transaction value $551,350.10

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($38.42); post-transaction value based on August 05, 2026 market close ($39.34).

Key questions

What was the scale of the transaction relative to the insider's total position?

Yuen reduced her direct equity stake by 20%, bringing her total beneficial ownership to 14,015 shares.

Yuen reduced her direct equity stake by 20%, bringing her total beneficial ownership to 14,015 shares. How does the execution price compare to recent market levels?

The 3,500 shares were sold at a weighted average price of $38.42, which was slightly below the $39.34 market close on the day of the transaction. Shares have shown relative stability, priced at $39.49 as of the August 6 market close.

The 3,500 shares were sold at a weighted average price of $38.42, which was slightly below the $39.34 market close on the day of the transaction. Shares have shown relative stability, priced at $39.49 as of the August 6 market close. What is the company's current financial profile in the healthcare sector?

AtriCure is a medical device company with a market capitalization of $2.0 billion. The firm reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $569.6 million, maintaining a focus on specialized cardiac treatment technologies.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-08-06) $39.49 Market Capitalization $2.0 billion Revenue (TTM) $569.6 million

Company Snapshot

AtriCure designs, manufactures, and markets specialized medical devices for the surgical treatment of cardiac tissue and intercostal nerves, including radiofrequency ablation technologies such as the Isolator Synergy Clamps and multifunctional surgical pens like the MAX Pen that enable surgeons to diagnose and treat cardiac arrhythmias.

The company generates revenue through the sale of proprietary ablation and surgical devices to hospitals and surgical centers, leveraging its specialized technology platform to address unmet clinical needs in cardiac surgery and arrhythmia management.

AtriCure serves cardiac surgeons and surgical teams across the United States, Europe, Asia, and other international markets, with its products integrated into standard surgical protocols for atrial fibrillation and other cardiac conditions.

AtriCure is a focused medical device company with a $2.0 billion market capitalization and $569.6 million in TTM revenue, positioning itself as a specialized provider of cardiac surgical solutions. The company maintains a differentiated product portfolio centered on radiofrequency ablation technology, which provides competitive advantages in the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias and related conditions. With a global distribution network spanning multiple continent, AtriCure has established itself as a significant player in the cardiac surgery device market.

What this transaction means for investors

Two AtriCure directors sold on the same day, and Yuen's cut ran deeper in percentage terms, clearing a fifth of her direct stake in one go. That kind of matching timing might mean a trading window opened after earnings and a couple of board members stepped through it together, not that either soured on the company.



More importantly for long-term investors, the company gave them a solid quarter to sell into. AtriCure grew second-quarter revenue 13% to $154 million, and its appendage-management franchise, built around its AtriClip devices for reducing stroke risk, rose 14% on newer Mini versions. CEO Michael Carrel pointed to growth "fueled by continued adoption" across its franchises, and gross margin widened to 77%, all of which helped management lift its full-year outlook. Shares have recovered quite a bit since June lows of around $25, surging more than 60%, and they’re up about 15% over the past year. After a strong quarter, whether the latest momentum continues will depend a lot on continued execution — much more than share sales like this one.