Grant Brown, the chief financial officer of Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO +3.93%), reported a non-discretionary disposition of 4,628 shares on August 5, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $439,845 Shares sold (direct) 4,628 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 54,447 Post-transaction value $5.19 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($95.04); post-transaction value based on the August 5 market close ($95.25).

Key questions

What triggered this automated transaction?

The disposition of 4,628 shares was a non-discretionary transaction in which the company withheld shares to satisfy tax liabilities arising from the vesting of previously granted equity awards.

The disposition of 4,628 shares was a non-discretionary transaction in which the company withheld shares to satisfy tax liabilities arising from the vesting of previously granted equity awards. How does this affect the CFO's remaining equity footprint?

Following this 8% adjustment in direct ownership, Brown maintains a significant personal stake consisting of 54,447 shares, which represents a market value of $5.19 million as of the August 5 close.

Following this 8% adjustment in direct ownership, Brown maintains a significant personal stake consisting of 54,447 shares, which represents a market value of $5.19 million as of the August 5 close. What is the scale of the executive's ownership relative to the company?

The executive's direct holdings constitute a 0.06% ownership interest in the firm, which reported trailing-12-month revenue of $3.6 billion and net income of $399.2 million.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-08-06) $95.33 Market Capitalization $8.4 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.6 billion Net Income (TTM) $399.2 million

Company Snapshot

Qorvo designs and manufactures radio frequency, analog, and power semiconductor components for wireless, wired, and power applications across consumer electronics, infrastructure, and defense markets.

The company operates through two primary business segments—Mobile Products and Infrastructure and Defense Products—generating revenue by supplying critical semiconductor components to original equipment manufacturers and system integrators.

Qorvo serves a diverse customer base, including smartphone manufacturers, telecommunications infrastructure providers, automotive suppliers, and defense contractors, with significant exposure to 5G deployment and mobile device proliferation globally.

Qorvo is a global semiconductor specialist with approximately 5,000 employees headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, commanding an $8.4 billion market capitalization. The company maintains a diversified revenue base across consumer mobile devices and infrastructure markets, generating $3.6 billion in TTM revenue with net income of $399.2 million, reflecting its position as a critical supplier of RF and analog components in the semiconductor value chain. Qorvo's competitive advantage derives from its integrated design and manufacturing capabilities, extensive intellectual property portfolio, and established relationships with leading OEMs in high-growth wireless and defense sectors.

What this transaction means for investors

The finance chief of a company being sold has less say over the share price than almost anyone, since the terms are set and the regulators decide what happens next, which is the context that drains any meaning from Brown having a slice of vested stock held back for taxes this week. He was one of seven Qorvo insiders whose awards vested on the same date and seemingly triggered the same routine withholding. He kept 54,447 shares.



Meanwhile, Qorvo is being bought by Skyworks Solutions, and while that deal works through regulatory review, the company has stopped holding earnings calls and issuing forward guidance. Its most recently reported quarter before that change showed revenue slipping 7% to $808 million as smartphone demand softened, though cost discipline still lifted non-GAAP earnings to $1.69 per share, past the $1.21 analysts expected. CEO Bob Bruggeworth tied the result to "operational excellence and the strategic optimization of business mix." Right now, Qorvo shares mostly track the odds of the Skyworks deal closing, so a CFO's tax-driven vesting sale sits about as far from the action as an insider filing can get. Investos should just keep an eye on deal dynamics.