Robert A. Bruggeworth, the president and CEO of Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO +3.93%), disposed of 16,379 shares of common stock on August 5, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $1.6 million Shares sold 16,379 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 354,000 Post-transaction value $33.8 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($95.04); post-transaction value based on the August 5 market close ($95.25).

Key questions

What prompted the 16,379-share disposition?

The sale was non-discretionary, executed to satisfy tax withholding obligations associated with equity awards, and does not reflect the insider's personal view on the stock's future performance.

The sale was non-discretionary, executed to satisfy tax withholding obligations associated with equity awards, and does not reflect the insider's personal view on the stock's future performance. What is the scale of the executive's remaining equity position?

Bruggeworth maintains significant exposure to the company, holding roughly 354,000 shares directly following this transaction.

Bruggeworth maintains significant exposure to the company, holding roughly 354,000 shares directly following this transaction. How has the stock performed leading up to this transaction?

Qorvo stock gained 12% over the 12 months ending on the August 5 transaction date.

Qorvo stock gained 12% over the 12 months ending on the August 5 transaction date. What was the recent market pricing for the common stock?

Shares were priced at $95.33 as of the August 6 market close, compared to the executive's execution price of $95.04 per share.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-08-06) $95.33 Market Capitalization $8.4 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.6 billion Net Income (TTM) $399.2 million

Company Snapshot

Qorvo designs and manufactures semiconductor components and solutions for wireless, wired, and power applications, serving the mobile products market through radio frequency and power management solutions integrated into smartphones, wearables, laptops, and tablets.

The company generates revenue through two primary business segments: Mobile Products, which supplies critical components for consumer electronics, and Infrastructure and Defense Products, which serves telecommunications and defense markets with specialized semiconductor solutions.

Qorvo's customer base comprises leading original equipment manufacturers and service providers in the mobile communications, networking, and defense sectors, positioning the company as a critical supplier within the global semiconductor supply chain.

Qorvo operates as a global semiconductor specialist with approximately 5,000 employees and maintains significant scale with $3.6 billion in TTM revenue and $8.4 billion in market capitalization. The company's competitive advantage stems from its specialized expertise in radio-frequency and power-management technologies, which are essential components of next-generation wireless and infrastructure applications. With a one-year stock gain of 12%, Qorvo demonstrates investor confidence in its strategic positioning within the high-growth semiconductor sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Routine tax withholding on a stock says nothing about anyone's view of the price, and more important here is that Qorvo is being bought by Skyworks Solutions. Bruggeworth kept around 354,000 shares, and what happens to them is now mostly a function of the deal, not his decisions.



The pending deal reframes this as an investment. Qorvo has stopped holding earnings calls and issuing guidance while it awaits regulatory approval, so the usual quarterly signposts are gone. Its most recently reported results showed revenue slipping 7% to $808 million as smartphone demand softened, though sharp margin gains still drove non-GAAP earnings of $1.69 per share, well past the $1.21 Wall Street expected. Bruggeworth credited "operational excellence and the strategic optimization of business mix."



With the acquisition pending, Qorvo's stock trades far more on whether that deal closes than on any quarter it reports or any tax-driven sale its executives file along the way.