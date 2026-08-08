Gilbert Fuchsberg, President of Subscriptions at Roku, Inc. (ROKU +2.03%), sold 10,719 shares of Class A Common Stock on August 6, 2026, for a total value of ~$1.6 million, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$1.6 million Shares sold 10,719 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 40,380 Post-transaction value $6.06 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($150.00); post-transaction value based on August 6, 2026 market close ($150.07).

Key questions

What was the nature of this transaction?

The sale was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which allows insiders to schedule trades in advance to avoid concerns regarding the use of material non-public information.

The sale was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which allows insiders to schedule trades in advance to avoid concerns regarding the use of material non-public information. How does this impact the insider's total equity position?

Following the sale, Gilbert Fuchsberg retains 40,380 shares of Class A Common Stock held directly, representing an approximate 0.0272% ownership interest in the firm.

Following the sale, Gilbert Fuchsberg retains 40,380 shares of Class A Common Stock held directly, representing an approximate 0.0272% ownership interest in the firm. What is the current business profile of the issuer?

Headquartered in San Jose, Roku operates a leading television streaming platform, with 26% year-over-year growth in subscriptions revenue to $548 million in the second quarter of 2026.

Headquartered in San Jose, Roku operates a leading television streaming platform, with 26% year-over-year growth in subscriptions revenue to $548 million in the second quarter of 2026. What was the market context on the date of execution?

Shares were sold at $150.00 per share, while the stock was priced at $150.07 as of the August 6, 2026 market close.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-08-06) $150.07 Market Capitalization $22.7 billion Revenue (TTM) $5.2 billion Net Income (TTM) $355.2 million

Company Snapshot

Roku operates a comprehensive streaming platform that enables users to discover and access diverse entertainment content including films, television series, live broadcasts, news, and sports, generating revenue through platform services and hardware sales.

The company operates a dual-segment business model comprising its Platform segment, which monetizes through advertising and subscription services, and its Player segment, which generates revenue from hardware device sales and licensing arrangements.

Roku serves millions of active user accounts globally, targeting consumers seeking accessible streaming solutions while partnering with content providers and advertisers seeking to reach cord-cutting audiences.

Roku, Inc. is a leading streaming platform operator with a market cap of $22.7 billion. The company has demonstrated strong financial performance with trailing 12-month revenue of $5.2 billion, reflecting its dominant position in the streaming entertainment ecosystem.

Roku's competitive advantage derives from its open platform architecture, extensive content partnerships, and integrated hardware-software ecosystem that positions it as a critical infrastructure provider in the evolving digital entertainment landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

The Aug. 6 sale of Roku stock for $150 per share by President of Subscriptions Gilbert Fuchsberg comes a day before shares hit a 52-week high of $153.54 on Aug. 7. Roku stock is up due to its impending acquisition by Fox Corporation.

Despite the rising share price, Fuchsberg’s disposition does not reflect the insider's personal view on the stock or the Fox acquisition, since the sale was a non-discretionary transaction performed as part of a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

The deal led to Fox shares falling on news that the media giant will take on $12 billion in new debt to finance the acquisition. As a successful streaming platform, Roku is an attractive addition for Fox.

Roku posted a strong 22% year-over-year increase in revenue to $1.4 billion in the second quarter. It also grew its Q2 bottom line substantially to $164.2 million compared to net income of $10.5 million in the previous year.