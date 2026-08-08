Edward F. Callahan, the VP of Engineering at Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI +1.23%), purchased 751 shares of common stock on July 30, 2026. SEC Form 4 filing

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$101,573 Shares purchased 751 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 1,937 Post-transaction value $252,565.43

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($135.25); post-transaction value based on July 30, 2026, market close ($130.39).

Key questions

How significant is this acquisition relative to the executive's existing equity position?

The purchase of 751 shares represents a 63% expansion of Edward F. Callahan's direct equity stake, increasing his holdings from 1,186 shares to 1,937 shares.

The purchase of 751 shares represents a 63% expansion of Edward F. Callahan's direct equity stake, increasing his holdings from 1,186 shares to 1,937 shares. What is the current market valuation of the insider's holdings following this transaction?

Based on the July 30, 2026, market close of $130.39, the VP of Engineering's total direct position is valued at $252,565.43.

Based on the July 30, 2026, market close of $130.39, the VP of Engineering's total direct position is valued at $252,565.43. How has the company's stock performed leading up to this purchase?

As of the July 30, 2026, transaction date, the stock has generated a one-year total return of -26% and closed the session at $138.86 per share.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-08-08) $138.86 Market Capitalization $3.8 billion Revenue (TTM) $881.0 million Net Income (TTM) $125.7 million

Company Snapshot

Badger Meter provides comprehensive flow measurement, quality assessment, control, and communication solutions for municipal water utilities, industrial applications, and commercial customers across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

The company generates revenue from the sale of conventional and advanced water meters, radio-frequency communication systems, software platforms, service technologies, and specialized flow instrumentation devices for utility and industrial applications.

Badger Meter primarily serves municipal water utilities, industrial manufacturers, and commercial enterprises that require precise flow measurement and monitoring capabilities for operational efficiency and regulatory compliance.

Badger Meter is a global provider of flow measurement and control solutions, with a market capitalization of $3.8 billion and TTM revenue of $881.0 million. The company maintains a competitive position through its integrated portfolio of hardware, software, and service offerings that address the critical infrastructure needs of water utilities and industrial customers. With 2,477 employees and operations spanning multiple continents, Badger Meter leverages technological innovation and established customer relationships to drive profitability, evidenced by TTM net income of $125.7 million.

What this transaction means for investors

While a $101,573 purchase isn’t a massive purchase in the massive scope of the broader stock market, it is nonetheless an interesting buy signal when made by a VP at a somewhat smaller stock. Not only did VP Callahan make the purchase with their own money, but they did so at an eye-catching time, with Badger Meter stock down 26% over the last year.

If Callahan is indeed saying they like the stock here, I’d tend to agree. Badger Meter leads its niche across the United States and is starting to expand to Europe. The company is literally bringing outdated water and sewer systems into the modern era and should have no shortage of customers for the foreseeable future as governments, municipalities, and corporations upgrade their water infrastructure.

Due to the precious nature of water and increasingly stringent regulations and standards, Badger Meter’s offerings will only become more critical over time as water quality and water-use efficiency become of paramount importance. The company’s stock currently trades at a much more reasonable 27 times free cash flow, after tumbling due to customer delays on several major new projects. Badger Meter remains one of my favorite stocks to add to right now, but I will want to see sales improve over the next few quarters as management has promised.