Robert W. Eddy, President & CEO of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ -0.72%), sold 73,016 shares of common stock on July 29, 2026, for a total value of ~$7.3 million. SEC Form 4 filing

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 73,016 Transaction value ~$7.3 million Post-transaction shares (total beneficial) 284,330 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 282,330 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 2,000 Post-transaction value $28 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($100.02); post-transaction value based on July 29, 2026, market close ($99.99).

Key questions

What was the structural nature of this transaction?

Robert W. Eddy exercised 73,016 options at a strike price of $17.00 per share and immediately sold the resulting shares at a weighted average price of $100.02. This execution allowed the CEO to capture a spread of $83.02 per share through a cashless disposition, effectively converting a portion of his equity-based compensation into liquidity.

Robert W. Eddy exercised 73,016 options at a strike price of $17.00 per share and immediately sold the resulting shares at a weighted average price of $100.02. This execution allowed the CEO to capture a spread of $83.02 per share through a cashless disposition, effectively converting a portion of his equity-based compensation into liquidity. How much equity exposure does the CEO retain?

Despite the 20% reduction in his total holdings, the CEO continues to hold 282,330 shares directly and 2,000 shares indirectly held by dependent children, with a market value of ~$28 million based on the July 29, 2026, valuation. Furthermore, he retains 189,484 derivative securities in the form of outstanding options, ensuring continued alignment with long-term shareholder value.

Despite the 20% reduction in his total holdings, the CEO continues to hold 282,330 shares directly and 2,000 shares indirectly held by dependent children, with a market value of ~$28 million based on the July 29, 2026, valuation. Furthermore, he retains 189,484 derivative securities in the form of outstanding options, ensuring continued alignment with long-term shareholder value. What is the broader market context for this sale?

The transaction occurred when shares were priced at $100.02, slightly above the July 29, 2026, market close of $99.99. As of the transaction date, the company has recorded a -5% return over the previous 12 months. The firm, which manages a membership-based retail network, reported trailing-twelve-month revenue of $22 billion and net income of $571 million.

The transaction occurred when shares were priced at $100.02, slightly above the July 29, 2026, market close of $99.99. As of the transaction date, the company has recorded a -5% return over the previous 12 months. The firm, which manages a membership-based retail network, reported trailing-twelve-month revenue of $22 billion and net income of $571 million. Does the executive hold any other share classes?

No, Robert W. Eddy does not hold any other classes of the company’s stock, with his entire equity interest consisting of common stock and derivative awards, as disclosed in the latest filing.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-30) $98.45 Market Capitalization $12.6 billion Revenue (TTM) $22.0 billion Net Income (TTM) $571.3 million

Company Snapshot

BJ's Wholesale Club operates a membership-based warehouse retail network across the eastern United States, offering perishable goods, general merchandise, gasoline, and supplementary services to its customer base.

The company generates revenue through membership fees and product sales across its physical warehouse locations and digital channels, including BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, Delivery.bjs.com, and its mobile application.

BJ's serves value-conscious consumers and families in the eastern United States who seek bulk-purchasing opportunities and competitive pricing across a diverse range of merchandise categories.

Expand NYSE : BJ BJ's Wholesale Club Today's Change ( -0.72 %) $ -0.70 Current Price $ 96.48 Key Data Points Market Cap $12B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 96.28 - $ 97.22 52wk Range $ 83.21 - $ 108.85 Volume 892.2K Avg Vol 2.1M Gross Margin 18.47%

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. operates one of the largest membership-based warehouse club networks in the eastern United States, with approximately 35,000 employees and trailing-12-month revenues of $22 billion.

The company maintains a diversified product portfolio spanning perishable goods, general merchandise, and fuel services, complemented by an expanding digital commerce presence.

BJ's competitive positioning is anchored by its membership model, regional market concentration, and omnichannel distribution capabilities, which collectively support operational efficiency and customer loyalty.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale shouldn’t concern investors. While a 20% reduction in one’s holdings is a significant amount, the company’s CEO still retains most of his stake after the option exercise.

Moreover, BJ’s Wholesale continues to perform in line with historical trends. On a trailing 12-month basis, revenue grew 5.9% year over year to roughly $22 billion, and the company reported a healthy profit of $571 million.

Analysts expect more of the same. Revenue is expected to grow 7.8% annualized over the next two years, while earnings are projected to increase 5.6%.

The stock has appreciated 85% over the last five years, outperforming the S&P 500 index. The pullback over the past year could be an opportunity to buy, as the business continues to post steady top-line growth, with more growth expected in the next few years.