William G. Billings, Chief Accounting Officer at Chewy, Inc. (CHWY +0.43%), disposed of 11,134 shares of Class A Common Stock on July 31, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$254,078 Shares sold (directly held) 11,134 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 56,094 Post-transaction value ~$1.3 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($22.82); post-transaction value based on July 31, 2026, market close ($22.60).

Key questions

Is this transaction indicative of a change in insider sentiment?

No. The disposition was non-discretionary, occurring automatically to cover tax obligations associated with the vesting of restricted stock units, and does not reflect a proactive decision by the Chief Accounting Officer to reduce the company’s exposure.

No. The disposition was non-discretionary, occurring automatically to cover tax obligations associated with the vesting of restricted stock units, and does not reflect a proactive decision by the Chief Accounting Officer to reduce the company’s exposure. What is the current scale of the insider's remaining equity interest?

Following this transaction, William G. Billings holds 56,094 shares directly and derivative securities in the form of time-vesting and performance-based restricted stock units, scheduled to vest through March 2028.

Following this transaction, William G. Billings holds 56,094 shares directly and derivative securities in the form of time-vesting and performance-based restricted stock units, scheduled to vest through March 2028. How does this activity align with the company's financial profile?

The transaction was executed as the company reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $12.8 billion and net income of $199.6 million, though the stock had declined 38% over the year ended July 31, 2026.

The transaction was executed as the company reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $12.8 billion and net income of $199.6 million, though the stock had declined 38% over the year ended July 31, 2026. How does the insider's ownership compare to the total shares outstanding?

The Chief Accounting Officer's remaining direct equity position represents approximately 0.0135% of the company's outstanding shares as of the latest reporting.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-08-03) $22.97 Market Capitalization $10.0 billion Revenue (TTM) $12.8 billion Net Income (TTM) $255.2 million

Company Snapshot

Chewy operates as a pure-play online retailer specializing in pet supplies, offering a comprehensive product portfolio including pet food, treats, medications, toys, and accessories across multiple pet categories, including canines, felines, aquatic pets, birds, small mammals, horses, and reptiles.

The company generates revenue through direct-to-consumer e-commerce transactions via its primary website, chewy.com, and mobile applications, leveraging its digital-first distribution model to serve pet owners across the United States.

Chewy targets pet owners seeking convenience and selection in pet care products, with a customer base spanning households with various types of companion animals and a focus on recurring purchases through subscription and auto-delivery programs.

Chewy, Inc. represents the leading pure-play online pet specialty retailer in the United States, with a market capitalization of $10.0 billion and TTM revenues of $12.8 billion. The company's competitive advantage derives from its comprehensive product assortment, convenient digital platform, and customer-centric subscription model, which drive recurring revenue and customer loyalty within the fragmented pet care market. With 18,000 employees and a net profit margin of approximately 1.56% on TTM revenues, Chewy demonstrates operational scale while navigating the competitive dynamics of specialty retail.

What this transaction means for investors

Since this relatively small transaction was done to cover the tax consequences of vesting restricted stock units, there is no reason for investors to fret over this sale. It isn’t really a case of market timing or trying to “buy the dip” in any way, but rather a prearranged sale.

Furthermore -- and as for the stock itself -- I think Chewy is a much more interesting buying opportunity than a sale today. With the company’s autoship sales (scheduled, recurring purchases of repeat items like pet food, treats, health and wellness products, etc.) now equalling 84.4% of total revenue, the bulk of Chewy’s business has become very steady and predictable. This figure has grown from 66.2% in 2018 and has helped Chewy become (and keep becoming) more profitable over the years.

The company’s EBITDA margin has gradually risen from -7% in 2018 to 3.6% today -- and only looks poised to keep rising as autoship growth outstrips overall sales growth in most quarters. Pair this with some higher margin growth opportunities that the company is pursuing, like Chewy Vet Care clinics, private label goods, advertising, and health/pharmaceutical offerings, and I think CHWY stock is a great long-term buy.