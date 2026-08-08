Eryk J. Spytek, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW +1.16%), reported a non-discretionary sale of 3,820 shares on Aug. 4, 2026, executed to cover tax obligations. SEC Form 4 filing

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$203,100 Shares sold (direct) 3,820 Post-transaction shares (total) 57,495 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 32,173 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 25,322 Post-transaction value $3.1 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($53.18); post-transaction value based on Aug. 4, 2026, market close ($53.18).

Key questions

What was the motivation behind this specific share disposition?

The transaction was a non-discretionary sell-to-cover event associated with the vesting of restricted stock units, in which the company withheld shares to satisfy mandatory tax withholding obligations.

The transaction was a non-discretionary sell-to-cover event associated with the vesting of restricted stock units, in which the company withheld shares to satisfy mandatory tax withholding obligations. How is the insider's remaining equity structured?

Post-transaction, the insider maintains a diversified position consisting of 32,173 shares held directly and 25,322 shares held indirectly by a revocable trust.

Post-transaction, the insider maintains a diversified position consisting of 32,173 shares held directly and 25,322 shares held indirectly by a revocable trust. What is the insider's total stake in the company following this move?

The insider retains a 0.0418% ownership interest in the firm, representing a market value of $3.1 million as of the Aug. 4, 2026, market close.

The insider retains a 0.0418% ownership interest in the firm, representing a market value of $3.1 million as of the Aug. 4, 2026, market close. What has been the recent return profile for the company's stock?

At the time of the transaction on Aug. 4, 2026, the company's shares had delivered a one-year return of (3%).

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-08-04) $53.18 Market Capitalization $7.3 billion Revenue (TTM) $6.6 billion Net Income (TTM) $290.0 million

Company Snapshot

Lamb Weston Holdings manufactures, distributes, and sells enhanced frozen potato products, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under its proprietary "Lamb Weston" brand and through customized private label offerings across four operational segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other.

The company generates revenue through a diversified business model serving multiple customer categories, including foodservice operators, retail grocery chains, and food manufacturers, and leverages its manufacturing and distribution infrastructure to deliver both branded and customer-specific products.

The company's primary customer base comprises quick-service restaurants, casual dining establishments, foodservice distributors, retail grocery retailers, and food manufacturers seeking frozen potato products and commercial ingredients for their operations and consumer offerings.

Lamb Weston Holdings is a global leader in the frozen potato products market with approximately 10,100 employees and operations spanning multiple geographic regions. The company maintains a competitive advantage through its established brand recognition, diversified product portfolio, and integrated manufacturing and distribution capabilities that enable efficient delivery to foodservice and retail channels. With TTM revenue of $6.6 billion and a market capitalization of $7.3 billion, the company operates as a significant player in the packaged foods sector, serving institutional and consumer markets with specialized frozen food solutions.

What this transaction means for investors

Insider transactions happen for a variety of reasons. That’s why it’s best to analyze a company’s prospects based on its fundamentals, rather than insider transactions alone. That said, insider transactions can provide an excellent introduction to how a company is performing and whether it is a suitable long-term investment opportunity. With that in mind, let’s have a closer look at Lamb Weston (LW).

For starters, LW stock has endured a rollercoaster ride over the last five years. After surging by around 80% from 2021 through 2023, shares have tanked since then. All told, LW stock has delivered a total return of -11%, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.4%. That compares unfavorably to the S&P 500, which has generated an 87% total return and a 13.3% CAGR over the same period.

Expand NYSE : LW Lamb Weston Today's Change ( 1.16 %) $ 0.60 Current Price $ 52.27 Key Data Points Market Cap $7.2B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 51.48 - $ 52.56 52wk Range $ 37.62 - $ 67.07 Volume 1M Avg Vol 1.7M Gross Margin 19.47% Dividend Yield 2.89%

Yet, this may be the time for savvy investors to pounce. The company recently reported excellent earnings results, highlighted by a rebound in North American sales volumes. Rising demand from North American restaurants appears to be behind the jump, which is a hopeful sign that overall demand from this crucial sector is stabilizing.

Overall, LW is a stock that investors may want to give serious consideration to. The stock sports a dividend yield of around 3.1% and has a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 25x.