Richard A. Medway, the firm’s general counsel, sold 55,000 shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (SVV +12.01%) at $11.80 per share, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $649,000 Shares sold 55,000 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 14,440 Post-transaction value $176,456.80

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($11.80); post-transaction value based on August 7 market close ($12.22).

Key questions

What was the structural nature of this disposal?

Medway exercised 55,000 stock options across two days, August 5 and August 7, at an exercise price of $1.41. The resulting shares were immediately sold at a weighted average price of $11.80, a transaction facilitated under a Rule 10b5-1 plan.

Medway exercised 55,000 stock options across two days, August 5 and August 7, at an exercise price of $1.41. The resulting shares were immediately sold at a weighted average price of $11.80, a transaction facilitated under a Rule 10b5-1 plan. How does this impact the insider's total economic interest?

Medway's direct position in Savers Value Village now stands at 14,440 shares. However, this figure does not reflect the executive's broader exposure, which includes a substantial number of direct derivative securities following these transactions.

Medway's direct position in Savers Value Village now stands at 14,440 shares. However, this figure does not reflect the executive's broader exposure, which includes a substantial number of direct derivative securities following these transactions. Was this a discretionary market move?

No, these trades were conducted according to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established on March 18. Such plans allow insiders to diversify their portfolios by scheduling trades in advance, mitigating concerns regarding the timing of the sales relative to non-public company developments.

No, these trades were conducted according to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established on March 18. Such plans allow insiders to diversify their portfolios by scheduling trades in advance, mitigating concerns regarding the timing of the sales relative to non-public company developments. What is the current valuation context for the firm?

Based in Bellevue, Savers Value Village operates as a specialty retailer of pre-owned merchandise.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-08-06) $10.91 Market Capitalization $1.70 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.70 billion Net Income (TTM) $24.8 million

Company Snapshot

Savers Value Village operates a network of specialty retail stores across the United States, Canada, and Australia under multiple banners, including Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue, generating revenue through the retail sale of pre-owned merchandise, including textiles, footwear, accessories, housewares, and books.

The company operates a circular retail model by sourcing second-hand goods from non-profit partners, processing and curating inventory, and reselling these items at value-oriented price points to cost-conscious consumers seeking affordable merchandise.

Savers Value Village primarily serves price-sensitive consumers and environmentally conscious shoppers who seek quality pre-owned goods at discounted prices, with operations spanning three major geographic markets across North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

Savers Value Village is a leading specialty retailer in the pre-owned merchandise sector with a $1.70 billion market capitalization and TTM revenue of $1.70 billion. The company's business model leverages strategic partnerships with non-profit organizations to source inventory while maintaining a differentiated value proposition in the specialty retail landscape. The company's competitive positioning is reinforced by its established multi-banner retail network, established supply chain relationships with non-profit partners, and focus on the resilient discount retail segment.

What this transaction means for investors

Four Savers executives have now sold shares this week, every one of them exercising options under a trading plan set months ago, and the pattern is clearly not about any single person's judgment. Medway's options carried the same $1.41 strike and the same March plan date as another officer's sale this week, which is what a coordinated, pre-scheduled cash-in looks like. He holds options still, so his tie to the company remains firm.



The quarter these sales trailed was solid where it counted. U.S. comparable sales climbed 6.6% on more visits and fuller carts, pushing second-quarter revenue up 7.4% to $448 million, though profit stayed thin, with net margin near 1.3% as recently opened stores keep weighing on costs. CEO Mark Walsh credited "strong demand for value-priced goods across the consumer spectrum." Ultimately, four insiders sold, all on the same kind of preset plan, in the same week the company posted growing sales and slim profits. The filings and the fundamentals are telling you two different, unrelated things, and investors should stay focused on the latter.