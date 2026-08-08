Robert F. Mehmel, the president and COO of Griffon Corporation (GFF +0.86%), sold 37,061 shares of common stock on August 5 and August 6, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $3.8 million Shares sold 37,061 Post-transaction shares 753,058 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 748,839 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 4,219 Post-transaction value $80 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($103.32); post-transaction value based on August 6, 2026 market close ($106.30).

Key questions

What is the scale of Mehmel's remaining equity position?

Following this transaction, the president and COO retains close to 753,000 total shares (including direct and indirect holdings), representing an equity position valued at $80.05 million as of the August 6 market close.

Following this transaction, the president and COO retains close to 753,000 total shares (including direct and indirect holdings), representing an equity position valued at $80.05 million as of the August 6 market close. How does the weighted average execution price compare to current market valuation?

The 37,061 shares were sold at a weighted average price of $103.32, which is approximately 2.8% below the closing price of $106.30 recorded on August 6.

The 37,061 shares were sold at a weighted average price of $103.32, which is approximately 2.8% below the closing price of $106.30 recorded on August 6. What is the nature of the remaining indirect holdings?

The executive's indirect position consists of 4,219 shares held through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan, which remained unchanged following this transaction.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-08-06) $106.30 Market Capitalization $4.9 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.5 billion

Company Snapshot

Griffon Corporation develops and distributes a comprehensive range of consumer, professional, and home & building products through its various subsidiaries, serving both residential and commercial clients across the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and other international markets.

The company operates through its Consumer and Professional Products division, generating revenue by manufacturing and distributing specialized products designed for both consumer and professional end-users in the construction materials and home improvement sectors.

Griffon's primary customers include residential and commercial construction professionals, home improvement retailers, and end-consumers seeking quality building and home products across its diversified geographic footprint.

Griffon Corporation is a global enterprise with a market capitalization of $4.9 billion, positioning itself as a significant player in the construction materials and home & building products sector. Trading at $106.30 as of August 6, 2026, the stock has appreciated 50% over the preceding twelve months, indicating robust investor confidence in the company's strategic execution and market positioning.

What this transaction means for investors

Often, executives who sell into a surging stock are trimming a modest holding, but Mehmel is working from a deep one, keeping roughly 753,000 shares, worth about $80 million, even after this sale. That scale is the context that matters because parting with 37,000 shares as the price spiked on earnings looks like a long-tenured operator taking a little off a large position, not stepping away from it.



The earnings that lifted the stock, meanwhile, were solid. Griffon grew fiscal third-quarter revenue 7% to $481 million and reaffirmed full-year guidance of $1.8 billion in revenue and $458 million in adjusted EBITDA. Alongside the results, management set a new leverage target of 1.5 to 2.5 times net debt to EBITDA, the firm said on its earnings call, a signal it sees its balance sheet in better shape after years of heavier borrowing. And that debt load is still the thing to watch: Griffon carries well over a billion in long-term debt, and the new target only matters if softer demand doesn't undercut the cash flow paying it down