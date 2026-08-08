Ronald J. Kramer, the chairman of the board and CEO of Griffon Corporation (GFF +0.86%), sold 100,000 shares of common stock on August 5, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $10.2 million Shares sold (directly held) 100,000 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 1,684,297 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 45,538 Post-transaction value $177.84 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($102.42); post-transaction value based on the August 5 market close ($102.81).

Key questions

What was the execution range for this disposal?

The shares were sold in multiple tranches with prices ranging from $100 to $104.60 per share, resulting in the reported weighted average of $102.42.

The shares were sold in multiple tranches with prices ranging from $100 to $104.60 per share, resulting in the reported weighted average of $102.42. How is the remaining indirect ownership structured?

Post-transaction indirect holdings of 45,538 shares are divided between 5,240 shares held by an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) and 40,298 shares held by the insider's spouse.

Post-transaction indirect holdings of 45,538 shares are divided between 5,240 shares held by an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) and 40,298 shares held by the insider's spouse. How does the current market price compare to the transaction level?

As of the August 6 market close, shares were priced at $106.30, which is 3.8% higher than the CEO's weighted average exit price from the previous day.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-08-06) $106.30 Market Capitalization $4.9 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.5 billion Net Income (TTM) $7.2 million

Company Snapshot

Griffon Corporation develops and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of consumer, professional, and home & building products through its subsidiaries, generating revenue from both residential and commercial client segments across North America, Europe, Australia, and international markets.

The company operates a diversified business model centered on its Consumer and Professional Products division, which manufactures and sells specialized products for both consumer and commercial end-markets, generating recurring revenue through direct sales and distribution channels.

Griffon's primary customers include residential consumers, professional contractors, commercial builders, and institutional clients who rely on the company's product offerings for construction, home improvement, and professional applications across multiple geographies.

Griffon Corporation is a global enterprise with a market capitalization of $4.9 billion, positioning it as a significant player in the construction materials and consumer products sector. The company's diversified product portfolio and international operational footprint provide multiple revenue streams and geographic diversification, enabling the company to serve varied end-markets and customer segments. Griffon demonstrates operational scale and profitability while maintaining exposure to structural growth drivers in residential construction and professional markets.

What this transaction means for investors

Kramer sold 100,000 shares outright on the open market, in tranches from $100 to $104.60, on the same day Griffon reported earnings that sent the stock sharply higher. Selling into your own good news reads as an executive taking money off the table at a high, though it barely dents his position, since the sold shares came out of a far larger holding and he retains stock directly plus more through a spouse and the employee plan.



The report he sold into was strong. Fiscal third-quarter revenue rose 7% to $481 million, and the company swung to $66 million in income from continuing operations against a large loss a year earlier, when a $243.6 million impairment hit the comparison. Adjusted earnings reached $1.51 a share, and Griffon said it expects full-year revenue of $1.8 billion. "Griffon has executed particularly well this quarter, which is reflected in today's solid operational and financial results," Kramer said as he announced earnings this week, noting that the company's strategic actions, including the formation of joint ventures for AMES Australasia and AMES North America, which resulted in equity stakes and cash, alongside a PIK note receivable and debt receivable.