Steven E. Creviston, the SVP of connectivity and sensors at Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO +3.93%), disposed of 3,949 shares on August 5, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $375,313 Shares sold 3,949 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 124,261 Post-transaction value $11.84 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($95.04); post-transaction value based on the August 5 market close ($95.25).

Key questions

What was the nature of this transaction?

The disposal of 3,949 shares was a non-discretionary transaction executed to satisfy tax withholding obligations associated with the vesting of equity awards. This type of automated disposal is part of standard executive compensation management and does not reflect a discretionary investment decision by the insider.

The disposal of 3,949 shares was a non-discretionary transaction executed to satisfy tax withholding obligations associated with the vesting of equity awards. This type of automated disposal is part of standard executive compensation management and does not reflect a discretionary investment decision by the insider. What is the remaining equity exposure?

Creviston retains a direct position of 124,261 shares in the company. Following this 3% reduction in his direct holdings, he maintains a beneficial ownership stake of approximately 0.1% of the semiconductor firm, representing a total post-transaction value of $11.84 million as of the August 5 market close.

Creviston retains a direct position of 124,261 shares in the company. Following this 3% reduction in his direct holdings, he maintains a beneficial ownership stake of approximately 0.1% of the semiconductor firm, representing a total post-transaction value of $11.84 million as of the August 5 market close. What is the current market context for the company?

Qorvo reported trailing 12-month revenue of $3.6 billion and net income of $399.2 million. As of the August 5 transaction date, the stock has delivered a 12% return over the preceding year, with a total market capitalization of $8.4 billion.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-08-06) $95.33 Market Capitalization $8.4 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.6 billion Net Income (TTM) $399.2 million

Company Snapshot

Qorvo designs and manufactures radio frequency, analog, and power semiconductor components for wireless, wired, and power applications across consumer electronics, infrastructure, and defense markets.

The company operates through two primary business segments—Mobile Products and Infrastructure and Defense Products—generating revenue through the supply of critical semiconductor components to original equipment manufacturers and system integrators.

Qorvo serves a diverse customer base, including smartphone manufacturers, telecommunications infrastructure providers, automotive suppliers, and defense contractors, with significant exposure to 5G deployment and mobile device proliferation globally.

Qorvo is a global semiconductor specialist headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, with approximately 5,000 employees and an $8.4 billion market capitalization. The company maintains a diversified revenue base across consumer mobile devices and infrastructure markets, generating $3.6 billion in TTM revenue with net income of $399.2 million, reflecting its position as a critical supplier of RF and analog components in the semiconductor value chain. Qorvo's competitive advantage derives from its integrated design and manufacturing capabilities, extensive intellectual property portfolio, and established relationships with leading OEMs in high-growth wireless and defense sectors.

What this transaction means for investors

What Creviston's remaining shares end up worth has almost nothing to do with Qorvo's own results anymore because the company is being bought by Skyworks Solutions, and its holders are slated to receive a fixed mix of cash and acquirer stock for each share they own. That makes the tax withholding that trimmed his position this week, one of seven near-identical filings by Qorvo insiders on the same vesting date, essentially a formality.



As for the deal, the terms convert each Qorvo share into $32.50 in cash plus 0.96 of a Skyworks share, so part of the payout floats with how Skyworks trades. Meanwhile, Qorvo's fiscal fourth-quarter results showed revenue down 7% to $808 million, with non-GAAP earnings of $1.69 a share, beating the $1.21 expected.



Also important for investors, Skyworks CEO Phil Brace has said he is optimistic the companies can "close within the calendar year." Initially and formally slated to close by early 2027, the deal now looks like it could close sooner, and that timeline is the thing Qorvo holders should actually be tracking.