Wilson Uma, Executive Vice President of UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF +0.32%), sold 4,145 shares of common stock on Aug. 4, 2026. SEC Form 4 filing

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 4,145 Transaction value $613,460 Post-transaction shares (total) 20,563 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 20,269 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 294 Post-transaction value $3.05 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($148.00); post-transaction value based on Aug. 4, 2026, market close ($148.33).

Key questions

What is the scale of this disposition relative to the insider's total holdings?

The sale of 4,145 shares reduced Wilson Uma's total equity position by 17%, leaving the executive with 20,269 shares held directly. This represents a measurable reduction in direct exposure following a period of appreciation.

The sale of 4,145 shares reduced Wilson Uma's total equity position by 17%, leaving the executive with 20,269 shares held directly. This represents a measurable reduction in direct exposure following a period of appreciation. How is the remaining indirect ownership structured?

The insider maintains an indirect interest in 294 shares through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan. This indirect position remained unchanged by the recent transaction and represents a small portion of the total beneficial ownership.

The insider maintains an indirect interest in 294 shares through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan. This indirect position remained unchanged by the recent transaction and represents a small portion of the total beneficial ownership. What is the market context for this transaction?

The stock was priced at $148.00 for this transaction, slightly below the $148.33 valuation price on the same day. As of the Aug. 3, 2026 market close, shares were priced at $147.04, reflecting a 34% return over the preceding year.

The stock was priced at $148.00 for this transaction, slightly below the $148.33 valuation price on the same day. As of the Aug. 3, 2026 market close, shares were priced at $147.04, reflecting a 34% return over the preceding year. What are the fundamental characteristics of UMB Financial?

With a market capitalization of $11.3 billion, the Kansas City-based regional bank reported trailing-twelve-month revenue of $4.6 billion and net income of $942.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider's total holdings represent an ownership interest of 0.0271%.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-08-03) $147.04 Market Capitalization $11.3 billion Revenue (TTM) $4.4 billion Net Income (TTM) $942.7 million

Company Snapshot

UMB Financial Corporation operates through its subsidiary, UMB Bank, providing comprehensive commercial banking services, including commercial loans, credit cards, real estate financing, letters of credit, loan syndication, asset-based lending, and accounts receivable financing, to institutional and commercial clients.

The company generates revenue through its Commercial Banking division by originating and servicing loans, collecting interest income on credit facilities, and providing fee-based advisory and transaction services to business customers across multiple industries.

UMB Financial serves mid-market and large corporations, financial institutions, and real estate developers seeking sophisticated banking solutions, with a particular focus on clients requiring specialized lending structures and consultative financial support.

UMB Financial Corporation is a regional financial services provider headquartered in Kansas City with an $11.3 billion market capitalization and 5,222 employees. The company has demonstrated strong market performance with a 34.17% one-year share price appreciation, reflecting investor confidence in its commercial banking franchise and operational execution. UMB's competitive positioning is anchored in its specialized lending capabilities, including asset-based lending and accounts receivable financing, which differentiate it within the regional banking landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

Insider transactions can be a great window into the world of investing. Yet, many insider transactions have very little to do with a company’s near-term prospects. That’s why it’s always best to dive into a company’s fundamentals to determine whether a stock is worth owning. Let’s take a closer look at UMB Financial (UMBF).

To start, UMBF has delivered a five-year total return (including dividend gains) of 65%. That equates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The S&P 500, meanwhile, has generated a total return of 87% and a CAGR of 13.3% over the same period.

Expand NASDAQ : UMBF UMB Financial Today's Change ( 0.32 %) $ 0.47 Current Price $ 145.60 Key Data Points Market Cap $11B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 143.80 - $ 146.66 52wk Range $ 103.38 - $ 150.00 Volume 408.9K Avg Vol 675.7K Dividend Yield 1.16%

However, this slight underperformance relative to the benchmark index may mask a company that appears to be firing on all cylinders right now. In its most recent earnings report, UMBF reported revenue growth of 12.9%, net income growth of 26.2%, and net interest income (NII) growth of 14%. Behind these excellent headline figures, management reported strong loan growth, solid fee income, and steady margin expansion. In addition, the company announced a dividend increase to $0.50 per share (up 16.3%) and a stock split, which will take place on Sept. 1, 2026.

In summary, long-term investors seeking exposure to a regional bank may want to take a closer look at UMBF, given the stock’s solid performance history and recent earnings success.