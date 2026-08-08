Jennifer Vecchio, Group President and CMO of Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL -0.59%), sold 1,678 shares of common stock on Aug. 3, 2026. SEC Form 4 filing

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$619,200 Shares sold 1,678 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 77,661 Post-transaction value $28.60 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($369.04); post-transaction value based on Aug. 03, 2026, market close ($368.23).

Key questions

Does this transaction reflect a shift in sentiment for the Group President?

The sale was executed through a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted in March 2026, indicating that the timing and size of the trade were predetermined for personal liquidity or portfolio management rather than in response to current market conditions.

The sale was executed through a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted in March 2026, indicating that the timing and size of the trade were predetermined for personal liquidity or portfolio management rather than in response to current market conditions. How significant is the remaining equity position following this sale?

Jennifer Vecchio retains a substantial stake in the firm, holding 77,661 shares directly after this 2% reduction, which represents a market value of $28.60 million as of the Aug. 3, 2026, market close.

Jennifer Vecchio retains a substantial stake in the firm, holding 77,661 shares directly after this 2% reduction, which represents a market value of $28.60 million as of the Aug. 3, 2026, market close. What was the valuation context of the divestment?

The executive sold the shares at $369.04 per share, slightly exceeding the $368.23 market close on the day of the transaction, while the company maintained a 35% return over the preceding 12 months.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-08-04) $367.82 Market Capitalization $23.2 billion Revenue (TTM) $11.9 billion Net Income (TTM) $624.1 million

Company Snapshot

Burlington Stores operates a diversified apparel and consumer products retail chain offering branded merchandise across women's ready-to-wear, men's clothing, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, outerwear, toys, gifts, home goods, baby products, and beauty items.

The company generates revenue through a value-oriented retail model that emphasizes current fashion trends and branded merchandise at competitive price points across its United States store network.

Burlington Stores serves price-conscious consumers seeking branded apparel and home goods, targeting a broad demographic of families and individuals who prioritize value and fashion-forward selections.

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a prominent off-price retailer with a market capitalization of $23.2 billion and TTM revenue of $11.9 billion, positioning it as a significant player in the U.S. apparel and consumer products retail sector. The company's competitive advantage derives from its curated selection of branded merchandise at value-oriented price points, combined with its extensive store footprint of over 83,000 employees serving diverse customer demographics. With a one-year share price appreciation of 34.79%, Burlington has demonstrated strong market performance driven by operational execution and consumer demand for value-oriented fashion retail.

What this transaction means for investors

Insider transactions should be taken with a grain of salt. After all, insiders sell shares for many reasons, including tax withholding, estate planning, or pre-arranged sales. Therefore, it would be a mistake to assume that all insider sales are a signal to steer clear of a stock. Instead, investors should analyze a company’s fundamentals before buying or selling. With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at Burlington Stores (BURL).

There’s no avoiding it: Burlington stock has underperformed for years. Since 2021, the stock has delivered a total return (inclusive of dividends) of 9%, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of just 1.8%. The S&P 500, by contrast, has generated a total return of 87% over this same stretch, with a CAGR of 13.3%. Granted, much of this underperformance came in 2021 and 2022. Since 2023, Burlington stock has outperformed the S&P 500. Nevertheless, the five-year performance record isn’t great.

Expand NYSE : BURL Burlington Stores Today's Change ( -0.59 %) $ -2.19 Current Price $ 368.96 Key Data Points Market Cap $23B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 366.51 - $ 374.38 52wk Range $ 240.49 - $ 378.33 Volume 641K Avg Vol 805K Gross Margin 40.37%

As for Burlington’s recent operations, they seem to be going well. Operating margins, for example, have bounced back to around 7.4%. That’s a multi-year high, after margins fell steeply in 2022. What’s more, the company appears to be gaining market share on competitors like TJX and Ross Stores.

In summary, Burlington stock has endured a tough few years, during which its stock underperformed the wider market by a significant margin. However, recent results show that the company is gaining steam. Those seeking a retail stock for their portfolio may be wise to take a closer look at Burlington stock, particularly if it can continue to build on its recent earnings momentum.