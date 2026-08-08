Michael Rowles, executive vice president and general counsel of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV -0.61%), disposed of 1,084 shares on August 6, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 1,084 Transaction value $197,039 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 200,806 Post-transaction value $36.5 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($181.77); post-transaction value based on the August 6 market close ($181.77).

Key questions

What initiated this stock disposition?

The transaction was non-discretionary and performed to cover tax liabilities associated with the vesting of restricted stock grants, rather than a voluntary market sale, and does not reflect a change in the insider's investment outlook.

The transaction was non-discretionary and performed to cover tax liabilities associated with the vesting of restricted stock grants, rather than a voluntary market sale, and does not reflect a change in the insider's investment outlook. How much equity does Rowles retain in the company?

Following this filing, Rowles maintains a direct position of 200,806 shares, representing a 0.09% ownership stake in the $42.3 billion company.

Following this filing, Rowles maintains a direct position of 200,806 shares, representing a 0.09% ownership stake in the $42.3 billion company. What is the current valuation context for these holdings?

The remaining direct stake is valued at $36.5 million based on the August 6 market close of $181.77, a period during which the stock has achieved a 22% one-year return.

The remaining direct stake is valued at $36.5 million based on the August 6 market close of $181.77, a period during which the stock has achieved a 22% one-year return. What are the core business segments of the issuing company?

Live Nation Entertainment operates as a global leader in live entertainment across three primary segments: Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising, reporting trailing-12-month revenue of $26.3 billion.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-08-06) $181.77 Market Capitalization $42.3 billion Revenue (TTM) $26.3 billion Net Income (TTM) $134.7 million

Company Snapshot

Live Nation Entertainment operates three primary business segments—Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising—generating revenue through the organization and promotion of live musical performances, ticket sales, and brand partnerships across its global entertainment platform.

The company's business model leverages its extensive portfolio of owned or managed venues and festivals, combined with its dominant ticketing infrastructure, to capture value across the entire live entertainment ecosystem from event production through consumer transactions.

Live Nation serves a diverse customer base, including concert promoters, artists, venues, corporate sponsors, and consumers seeking live entertainment experiences, positioning itself as an essential intermediary in the global live events market.

Live Nation Entertainment is a global leader in live entertainment with a market capitalization of $42.3 billion as of August 6, 2026. The company's integrated business model—spanning concert promotion, ticketing operations, and sponsorship services—provides significant competitive advantages through vertical integration and network effects. With TTM revenue of $26.3 billion, Live Nation maintains a dominant market position in the live entertainment sector, supported by its extensive venue portfolio and proprietary ticketing platform.

What this transaction means for investors

This filing is just a tax withholding and carries no signal by itself. More importantly, the business is running hot. Live Nation grew second-quarter revenue 9% to $7.7 billion, drew nearly 49 million fans, and booked a record $6.4 billion in tickets for shows not yet held.



Meanwhile, the legal cloud that hung over it for two years has largely lifted. The Justice Department settled its monopoly case in March without forcing a breakup of Ticketmaster, and Live Nation stays intact, but there’s still lingering uncertainty: A coalition of states that rejected the deal won a jury verdict in April and is pursuing damages, saying the firm overcharged $1.72 per concert ticket in higher fees. The back and forth between the parties is ongoing, and the result is still unclear. Investors should keep an eye on how that legal issue pans out, but also keep in mind that shares have recovered well from recent lows late last year to hit record highs in the past month alone.