Philip Chesley, the SVP of high-performance analog at Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO +3.93%), disposed of 2,999 shares of common stock on August 5, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $285,000 Shares sold (direct) 2,999 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 49,508 Post-transaction value $4.72 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($95.04); post-transaction value based on the August 5 market close ($95.25).

Key questions

What was the nature of this transaction?

The disposal of 2,999 shares was a non-discretionary transaction executed to satisfy tax withholding obligations upon the vesting of restricted equity and does not reflect a change in the insider's market outlook.

The disposal of 2,999 shares was a non-discretionary transaction executed to satisfy tax withholding obligations upon the vesting of restricted equity and does not reflect a change in the insider's market outlook. How does this affect Philip Chesley's remaining equity exposure?

Following this 6% reduction in direct holdings, Chesley continues to hold 49,508 shares directly, representing a total beneficial position valued at $4.72 million as of the August 5 market close.

Following this 6% reduction in direct holdings, Chesley continues to hold 49,508 shares directly, representing a total beneficial position valued at $4.72 million as of the August 5 market close. What is the broader valuation context for the firm?

As of the August 6 market close, the stock was priced at $95.33, with the company maintaining a market capitalization of $8.4 billion and a one-year return of 12% as of the transaction date.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-08-06) $95.33 Market Capitalization $8.4 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.6 billion Net Income (TTM) $399.2 million

Company Snapshot

Qorvo designs and manufactures radio frequency, analog, and power semiconductor components for wireless, wired, and power applications across consumer electronics, infrastructure, and defense markets.

The company operates through two primary business segments—Mobile Products and Infrastructure and Defense Products—generating revenue through the supply of critical semiconductor components to original equipment manufacturers and system integrators.

Qorvo serves a diverse customer base, including smartphone manufacturers, telecommunications infrastructure providers, automotive suppliers, and defense contractors, with significant exposure to 5G deployment and mobile device proliferation globally.

Qorvo is a global semiconductor specialist headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, with approximately 5,000 employees and an $8.4 billion market capitalization. The company maintains a diversified revenue base across consumer mobile devices and infrastructure markets, generating $3.6 billion in TTM revenue with net income of $399.2 million, reflecting its position as a critical supplier of RF and analog components in the semiconductor value chain. Qorvo's competitive advantage derives from its integrated design and manufacturing capabilities, extensive intellectual property portfolio, and established relationships with leading OEMs in high-growth wireless and defense sectors.

What this transaction means for investors

Two main numbers are worth watching with Qorvo right now, and neither of them are in the filing. First is the gap between where the stock trades and what the takeover is set to pay, and second is Skyworks’ stock, since Qorvo is being bought in a deal that pays $32.50 in cash plus 0.960 of a Skyworks share for each Qorvo share. As of Friday, Skyworks stock is down about 12% since the October announcement.



Earlier this week, Skyworks filed an 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission that included an update on the merger, saying it and Qorvo “continue to work constructively with the State Administration for Market Regulation in China and the Korea Fair Trade Commission in South Korea, which are the only jurisdictions that remain open.” The firm also said it remains “hopeful” the transaction will close this calendar year.



Again, a tax-driven vesting sale by an executive does nothing to move Qorvo right now. Chesley's filing is one of seven from Qorvo insiders on the same vesting date, all the same routine withholding, which is what a shared grant calendar produces. More important for investors is the verdict on the merger.