Frank P. Stewart, SVP of advanced cellular at Qorvo (QRVO +3.93%), disposed of 2,262 shares of common stock on August 5 in a non-discretionary transaction, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $215,000 Shares sold (direct) 2,262 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 51,348 Post-transaction value $4.89 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($95.04); post-transaction value based on the August 5 market close ($95.25).

Key questions

What was the nature of this transaction?

The disposition was a non-discretionary tax withholding event triggered by the vesting of restricted stock units. This is a routine administrative mechanism used to satisfy the insider's tax liabilities and does not indicate a shift in the executive's investment outlook or a decision to exit the position.

The disposition was a non-discretionary tax withholding event triggered by the vesting of restricted stock units. This is a routine administrative mechanism used to satisfy the insider's tax liabilities and does not indicate a shift in the executive's investment outlook or a decision to exit the position. What remains of the insider's equity stake?

Stewart continues to hold 51,348 shares directly, representing 96% of the holdings held prior to this filing. As of the August 6 market close price of $95.33, this direct equity position has a market value of approximately $4.9 million.

Stewart continues to hold 51,348 shares directly, representing 96% of the holdings held prior to this filing. As of the August 6 market close price of $95.33, this direct equity position has a market value of approximately $4.9 million. How does the insider's remaining stake compare to the company's capitalization?

The executive's current direct holdings represent a 0.06% ownership interest in Qorvo. The company, a semiconductor firm with a $8.4 billion market capitalization, reported trailing-twelve-month revenue of $3.6 billion and net income of $399.2 million.

The executive's current direct holdings represent a 0.06% ownership interest in Qorvo. The company, a semiconductor firm with a $8.4 billion market capitalization, reported trailing-twelve-month revenue of $3.6 billion and net income of $399.2 million. What is the context of the stock's recent performance?

As of the transaction date on August 5, Qorvo shares had delivered a 12% return over the preceding 12-month period. The insider's non-discretionary disposal was executed at $95.04 per share, slightly below the market close of $95.25 on the same day.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-08-06) $95.33 Market Capitalization $8.4 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.6 billion Net Income (TTM) $399.2 million

Company Snapshot

Qorvo designs and manufactures radio frequency, analog, and power semiconductor components for wireless, wired, and power applications across consumer electronics, infrastructure, and defense markets.

The company operates through two primary business segments—Mobile Products and Infrastructure and Defense Products—generating revenue through the supply of critical semiconductor components to original equipment manufacturers and system integrators.

Qorvo serves a diverse customer base, including smartphone manufacturers, telecommunications infrastructure providers, automotive suppliers, and defense contractors, with significant exposure to 5G deployment and mobile device proliferation globally.

Qorvo is a global semiconductor specialist headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, with approximately 5,000 employees and an $8.4 billion market capitalization. The company maintains a diversified revenue base across consumer mobile devices and infrastructure markets, generating $3.6 billion in TTM revenue with net income of $399.2 million, reflecting its position as a critical supplier of RF and analog components in the semiconductor value chain. Qorvo's competitive advantage derives from its integrated design and manufacturing capabilities, extensive intellectual property portfolio, and established relationships with leading OEMs in high-growth wireless and defense sectors.

What this transaction means for investors

For Stewart, this is just a sliver of his vested stock being held back for taxes, one of seven such filings by Qorvo insiders on the same day, so it’s about as routine as an insider transaction can get.



Way more importantly, Qorvo is being acquired by Skyworks Solutions, with each share set to convert into $32.50 in cash plus 0.960 of a Skyworks share, a structure that ties part of the eventual payout to Skyworks stock, which is down about 12% since the deal was struck last October and currently trades at $70.62 after a nearly 6% bump on Friday. Qorvo’s fiscal fourth-quarter results showed revenue down 7% to $808 million with non-GAAP earnings of $1.69 a share, past the $1.21 expected. Investors should keep an eye on the acquisition’s closure, which could happen within the calendar year, according to Skyworks CEO Phil Brace late last month. The formal timeline gives the firms until early 2027.