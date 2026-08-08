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Steve Ladd Huffman, CEO & President of Reddit, Inc. (RDDT +7.18%), sold 18,000 shares of Class A Common Stock on August 4, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

MetricValue
Transaction value$2.9 million
Shares sold18,000
Post-transaction shares (aggregate)380,711
Post-transaction shares (directly held)0
Post-transaction shares (indirectly held)380,711
Post-transaction value$60.90 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($159.78); post-transaction value based on August 4, 2026 market close ($159.97).

Key questions

  • What is the significance of the Rule 10b5-1 trading plan in this transaction?
    The sale was pre-scheduled under a plan established on May 19, 2025. Rule 10b5-1 plans allow company insiders to set up a predetermined schedule for selling stocks, providing an affirmative defense against potential claims of trading on non-public material information.
  • What is the nature of the reporting person's remaining equity interest?
    Following this transaction, Steve Ladd Huffman maintains an indirect interest in 380,711 shares across The XYZ Revocable Trust and a grantor retained annuity trust, while also holding 1.1 million derivative securities indirectly. There are currently no shares held directly by the reporting person.
  • How does the transaction price compare to the company's recent market performance?
    The weighted average execution price of $159.78 per share occurred as Reddit shares were priced at $155.17 as of the August 5, 2026 market close. The stock had delivered a one-year total return of -21% as of the August 4, 2026 transaction date.

Company Overview

MetricValue
Share Price (as of market close 2026-08-05)$155.17
Market Capitalization$29.9 billion
Revenue (TTM)$2.5 billion
Net Income (TTM)$871.1 million

Company Snapshot

  • Reddit operates a community-driven internet platform that generates revenue through advertising, premium subscriptions, and API licensing services, enabling users to create and participate in topic-specific communities known as subreddits.
  • The company monetizes its user-generated content ecosystem through targeted advertising placements, Reddit Premium membership subscriptions, and licensing agreements with third parties seeking access to its proprietary data and community insights.
  • Reddit's primary customers include advertisers seeking engagement with highly engaged niche audiences, enterprise clients utilizing API access for data and analytics, and individual users subscribing to premium features for enhanced platform functionality.

Reddit, Inc. operates one of the internet's largest community-driven platforms with approximately $2.5 billion in annual revenue and a market capitalization of $29.9 billion. The company maintains a lean operational structure with 2,555 employees based in San Francisco, positioning itself as a capital-efficient digital media company with significant profitability, evidenced by TTM net income of $871.1 million. Reddit's competitive advantage derives from its highly engaged user base, diverse community-driven content, and valuable proprietary data that attracts both advertisers and enterprise customers seeking authentic audience engagement.

What this transaction means for investors

As previously stated, Huffman’s sale of Reddit stock likely occurred for portfolio management reasons rather than concerns about Reddit stock.

Huffman sold shares using a Rule10b5-1 plan adopted in May, which allows insiders to pre-plan sales to avoid the appearance of acting on inside information. Additionally, the sale accounted for only about 5%, an amount that would not imply a bearish view of the stock.

However, one can forgive investors for having doubts about Reddit stock. Over the last year, it has fallen by 42% as the company has not announced any recent AI licensing agreements. Moreover, some of Reddit’s partners have alleged that Reddit used their data for AI modeling without revising compensation plans.

Reddit Stock Quote

NYSE: RDDT

Reddit
Today's Change
(7.18%) $10.83
Current Price
$161.70

Nonetheless, investors have good reason to focus on the 95% of shares Huffman kept and remain bullish. Revenue increased by 65% year-over-year in the first half of 2026. Furthermore, its P/E ratio of 36 is an all-time low for the stock.

Thus, regardless of what the immediate future holds, Reddit remains a fast-growing company trading at a low valuation, indicating that the social media stock is more of a buy than a sell.

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About the Author

Will Healy
Will Healy is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering technology and consumer goods industries. Before The Motley Fool, Will was a freelance writer covering stocks and personal finance for MSN Money, Yahoo! Finance, and Nasdaq. Earlier in his career, he was an expert in geographic information systems, applying spatial and IT skills to perform RF and demographic analysis in the telecom industry. He holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Texas A&M University and an MBA in finance and strategy from the University of Texas at Dallas.
TMFWillHealy
X@HealyWriting

Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Reddit. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Reddit Stock Quote
Reddit
NYSE: RDDT
$161.70
(+7.18%)+$10.83
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