Paul J. Fego, the SVP of global operations at Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO +3.93%), disposed of 3,944 shares of common stock on August 5, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $374,838 Shares sold 3,944 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 79,460 Post-transaction value $7.57 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($95.04); post-transaction value based on the August 5 market close ($95.25).

Key questions

What were the mechanics of this transaction?

This was a non-discretionary disposition in which the company withheld 3,944 shares to cover tax obligations. Such transactions are automated and do not reflect a change in the insider's investment outlook or discretionary trading activity.

This was a non-discretionary disposition in which the company withheld 3,944 shares to cover tax obligations. Such transactions are automated and do not reflect a change in the insider's investment outlook or discretionary trading activity. What is the status of the insider's remaining equity exposure?

Following this transaction, Paul J. Fego continues to hold 79,460 shares directly, representing a market value of $7.57 million as of the August 5 market close. The insider's total beneficial ownership remains concentrated in these direct common shares.

Following this transaction, Paul J. Fego continues to hold 79,460 shares directly, representing a market value of $7.57 million as of the August 5 market close. The insider's total beneficial ownership remains concentrated in these direct common shares. How does the current stock price compare to the transaction level?

The shares were withheld at a weighted average price of $95.04 per share. As of the August 6 market close, the stock was priced at $95.33, while the one-year total return stood at 12% as of the transaction date.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-08-06) $95.33 Market Capitalization $8.4 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.6 billion Net Income (TTM) $399.2 million

Company Snapshot

Qorvo designs and manufactures radio frequency, analog, and power semiconductor components for wireless, wired, and power applications across consumer electronics, infrastructure, and defense markets.

The company operates through two primary business segments—Mobile Products and Infrastructure and Defense Products—generating revenue through the supply of critical semiconductor components to original equipment manufacturers and system integrators.

Qorvo serves a diverse customer base, including smartphone manufacturers, telecommunications infrastructure providers, automotive suppliers, and defense contractors, with significant exposure to 5G deployment and mobile device proliferation globally.

Qorvo is a global semiconductor specialist with approximately 5,000 employees headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, commanding an $8.4 billion market capitalization. The company maintains a diversified revenue base across consumer mobile devices and infrastructure markets, generating $3.6 billion in TTM revenue with net income of $399.2 million, reflecting its position as a critical supplier of RF and analog components in the semiconductor value chain. Qorvo's competitive advantage derives from its integrated design and manufacturing capabilities, extensive intellectual property portfolio, and established relationships with leading OEMs in high-growth wireless and defense sectors.

What this transaction means for investors

Seven Qorvo insiders had shares withheld for taxes on the same day this week, all off awards that appeared to vest together based on regulatory disclosures. Once that many filings land in lockstep, it really just seems like a shared vesting calendar, not seven people acting on a view. Fego still holds close to 80,000 shares, so nothing here bends his stake in any real direction.



What overshadows all of it is the pending sale to Skyworks Solutions, which has Qorvo operating without the usual earnings calls or forward guidance while the deal moves through regulatory review. The last quarter it reported before going quiet showed revenue down 7% to $808 million on softer smartphone demand, though tighter costs pushed non-GAAP earnings to $1.69 a share, ahead of the $1.21 Wall Street looked for. CEO Bob Bruggeworth credited "operational excellence and the strategic optimization of business mix."



The company’s share price is now tied to a merger, which is expected to close in early 2027. It’s part cash, part stock, so investors should keep an eye on Skyworks as well, as that will ultimately matter more for those holding on once the conversion happens.