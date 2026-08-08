Barry L. Padgett, the president and COO of SentinelOne, Inc. (S +3.08%), sold 9,778 shares of Class A Common Stock on August 6, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (directly held) 9,778 Transaction value $196,000 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 977,430 Post-transaction value $20.3 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($20.09); post-transaction value based on the August 6 market close ($20.76).

Key questions

What was the primary driver of this transaction?

The sale was non-discretionary and initiated to fund tax withholding requirements triggered by the vesting and settlement of restricted stock units. Under the company's equity incentive plan, these tax obligations must be covered through a sell-to-cover transaction.

The sale was non-discretionary and initiated to fund tax withholding requirements triggered by the vesting and settlement of restricted stock units. Under the company's equity incentive plan, these tax obligations must be covered through a sell-to-cover transaction. What is the scale of the insider's remaining equity position?

Following this transaction, Padgett maintains direct ownership of 977,430 shares. This position is valued at approximately $20.3 million based on the August 6 market close price of $20.76 per share.

Following this transaction, Padgett maintains direct ownership of 977,430 shares. This position is valued at approximately $20.3 million based on the August 6 market close price of $20.76 per share. How does this transaction impact the executive's overall interest in the company?

The disposition represented a roughly 1% reduction in direct holdings. The executive continues to hold a significant stake in the company, with no indirect holdings or other share classes reported in this filing.

The disposition represented a roughly 1% reduction in direct holdings. The executive continues to hold a significant stake in the company, with no indirect holdings or other share classes reported in this filing. What is the company's current financial profile as of this filing?

As of the transaction date, SentinelOne has a market capitalization of $7.2 billion. The cybersecurity firm reported trailing-twelve-month revenue of $1.0 billion and a net loss of $318.7 million for the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-08-06) $20.76 Market Capitalization $7.2 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.0 billion Net Income (TTM) -$318.7 million

Company Snapshot

SentinelOne provides comprehensive cybersecurity solutions centered on its Singularity XDR Platform, an Extended Detection and Response data stack that integrates endpoint protection, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection, and IoT security capabilities powered by artificial intelligence.

The company operates a subscription-based software-as-a-service business model, generating recurring revenue from enterprise and mid-market customers who license access to its unified security platform on an annual or multi-year basis.

SentinelOne primarily serves large enterprises and mid-market organizations across the United States and internationally that require integrated, AI-driven security solutions to protect their endpoint, cloud, and IoT infrastructure from advanced cyber threats.

SentinelOne is a global cybersecurity infrastructure software company headquartered in Mountain View, California. The company has achieved $1.0 billion in TTM revenue while building a unified security platform that consolidates multiple protective functions into a single AI-powered system, differentiating itself in the competitive extended detection and response market. With a market capitalization of $7.2 billion and year-over-year share price appreciation of over 20%, SentinelOne demonstrates investor confidence in its platform consolidation strategy and market expansion potential.

What this transaction means for investors

A COO covering the tax bill on vesting stock is about the least revealing thing an insider filing can contain, and the proof is in what stayed put. Padgett still sits on close to a million shares worth north of $20 million, so trimming 1% to hand the IRS its share is clearly bookkeeping. A few other executives had similar transactions this past week.



More importantly, SentinelOne is growing fast and cutting costs at the same time. SentinelOne grew fiscal first-quarter revenue 21% to $277 million and annual recurring revenue 23% to $1.16 billion, with nearly half of that recurring base now coming from newer products beyond its original endpoint security. It also announced an 8% workforce cut expected to save about $45 million a year. CEO Tomer Weingarten said emerging solutions "reached half of our total company ARR." The tension sits in the losses, since the company still ran a $76 million GAAP net loss for the quarter even as its non-GAAP margins turned positive. But things are looking up: The firm raised operating income guidance to a range of $115 million to $125 million. It’s expected to report earnings again by the end of this month.