Chief Technology Officer Robert C. Murphy reported a sale of ~5.2 million shares of Snap Inc. (SNAP +2.11%) between August 5, 2026 and August 6, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 4,000,000 Shares gifted 1,200,000 Transaction value $28.2 million Post-transaction shares (directly held) 38,586,451 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 8,645,762 Post-transaction value $246.55 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($5.40); post-transaction value based on August 06, 2026 market close ($5.22).

Key questions

What was the underlying driver for this share disposition?

The 4,000,000 shares sold in the open market were executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan adopted on November 11, 2025, and amended on February 11, 2026, which removes discretionary timing from the sale process.

The 4,000,000 shares sold in the open market were executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan adopted on November 11, 2025, and amended on February 11, 2026, which removes discretionary timing from the sale process. What is the breakdown of the indirect equity holdings?

The 8,645,762 shares held indirectly are distributed among entities where investment power is retained (815,512 shares and 2,866,669 shares in trusts) and an irrevocable trust where the reporting person serves as trustee (4,963,581 shares).

The 8,645,762 shares held indirectly are distributed among entities where investment power is retained (815,512 shares and 2,866,669 shares in trusts) and an irrevocable trust where the reporting person serves as trustee (4,963,581 shares). What is the scale of the remaining equity position?

Following the 10% reduction, the remaining interest of ~47.2 million total shares represents a market value of $246.55 million as of the August 6, 2026 market close.

Following the 10% reduction, the remaining interest of ~47.2 million total shares represents a market value of $246.55 million as of the August 6, 2026 market close. Did the transactions include any derivative exercises or conversions?

The filing does not report any concurrent option exercises or conversions, indicating the shares disposed of were from existing Class A Common Stock holdings.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-08-06) $5.22 Market Capitalization $8.8 billion Revenue (TTM) $6.4 billion Net Income (TTM) -$311.2 million

Company Snapshot

Snap operates Snapchat, a camera-first platform that generates revenue primarily through advertising, with additional contributions from its Spectacles smart glasses hardware and other ancillary services.

The company monetizes its user base through targeted advertising solutions that leverage its proprietary camera technology and visual communication features, including Stories, Spotlight, and Snap Map functionalities.

Snap serves a global user base spanning North America, Europe, and international markets, with a primary demographic of younger users who utilize the platform for visual communication and content discovery.

Snap Inc. is a global technology company with a market cap of $8.8 billion, employing 5,261 individuals across its Santa Monica headquarters and international operations. The company operates a camera-centric platform that has established itself as a significant player in the social media and visual communication sector, generating $6.4 billion in trailing 12-month revenue.

While the company continues to scale its advertising business and explore hardware opportunities through Spectacles, it currently operates at a net loss, reflecting ongoing investments in product development and market expansion.

What this transaction means for investors

CTO Robert Murphy’s Aug. 6 sale of Snap stock came in the wake of the company’s second-quarter earnings report and a 33% decline in the share price over the past 12 months. Even so, the disposition does not reflect the insider's personal view on the stock or its current valuation.

That’s because the trade was a non-discretionary transaction executed as part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Such plans allow corporate insiders to schedule share sales in advance to mitigate potential concerns regarding the use of material non-public information.

Snap stock is struggling despite the company posting 19% year-over-year growth in Q2 sales to $1.6 billion. Part of the problem is that the social media giant remains deeply unprofitable, with a Q2 net loss of $164 million.

In addition, daily active users dropped to 92 million in Snap’s key North America market during Q2, down from 98 million in the prior year. This market contributed $943 million of Snap’s $1.6 billion in Q2.