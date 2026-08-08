Ana G. Pinczuk, president of product & technology at SentinelOne, Inc. (S +3.08%), sold 6,230 shares of Class A Common Stock on August 6, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 6,230 Transaction value $125,161 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 737,716 Post-transaction value $15.31 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($20.09); post-transaction value based on the August 6 market close ($20.76).

Key questions

Is this transaction indicative of a change in sentiment?

No, the sale was non-discretionary and required by the company's equity incentive plan to cover tax liabilities arising from the settlement of restricted stock units.

No, the sale was non-discretionary and required by the company's equity incentive plan to cover tax liabilities arising from the settlement of restricted stock units. What is the insider's remaining equity exposure to the company?

Pinczuk retains a direct position of 737,716 shares, representing a market value of $15.31 million as of the August 6 market close.

Pinczuk retains a direct position of 737,716 shares, representing a market value of $15.31 million as of the August 6 market close. How has the stock performed leading up to this transaction?

As of the August 6 transaction date, SentinelOne shares generated a 20% total return over the preceding 12-month period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-08-06) $20.76 Market Capitalization $7.2 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.0 billion Net Income (TTM) -$318.7 million

Company Snapshot

SentinelOne provides comprehensive cybersecurity solutions centered on its Singularity XDR Platform, an Extended Detection and Response data stack that integrates endpoint protection, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection, and IoT security capabilities powered by artificial intelligence.

The company operates a subscription-based software-as-a-service business model, generating recurring revenue from enterprise and mid-market customers who license access to its unified security platform on an annual or multi-year basis.

SentinelOne primarily serves large enterprises and mid-market organizations across the United States and internationally that require integrated, AI-driven security solutions to protect their endpoint, cloud, and IoT infrastructure from advanced cyber threats.

SentinelOne is a global cybersecurity infrastructure software company with approximately 3,000 employees headquartered in Mountain View, California. The company has achieved $1.0 billion in TTM revenue while building a unified security platform that consolidates multiple protective functions into a single AI-powered system, differentiating itself in the competitive extended detection and response market. With a market capitalization of $7.2 billion and year-over-year share price appreciation of over 20%, SentinelOne demonstrates investor confidence in its platform consolidation strategy and market expansion potential.

What this transaction means for investors

Multiple SentinelOne executives had stock vest and partially sell on the same day this week, with Pinczuk being among them, clearly marking a shared vesting date across the leadership team rather than any individual verdict. Pinczuk kept 737,716 shares worth better than $15 million, so a few thousand going to cover taxes leaves her position essentially whole.



The timing is what makes it mildly interesting, landing weeks before SentinelOne reports again at the end of this month. The last quarter set a high bar, with revenue up 21% to $277 million, annual recurring revenue up 23% to $1.16 billion, and emerging products beyond endpoint security now supplying nearly half that recurring base, the shift Pinczuk's product organization is driving. CEO Tomer Weingarten said enterprises are choosing the company "as the foundation to build upon."



The report at month's end is the thing to watch, not this filing, because it will show whether that 20%+ growth held and whether an 8% workforce cut announced last quarter is starting to show up in the margins.