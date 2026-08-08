Aman Narang, CEO of Toast, Inc. (TOST -0.69%), reported a sale of 138,052 shares for ~$4.9 million. SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $4.9 million Shares sold (indirectly held) 138,052 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 70,451 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 462,698 Post-transaction value $18.51 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($35.27); post-transaction value based on August 06, 2026, market close ($34.72).

Key questions

What was the regulatory structure governing this liquidity event?

The sales were conducted pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the Starlight 2026 Charitable Remainder Trust on March 13, 2026, which allows for automated execution of trades to mitigate potential conflicts of interest.

The sales were conducted pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the Starlight 2026 Charitable Remainder Trust on March 13, 2026, which allows for automated execution of trades to mitigate potential conflicts of interest. How is the CEO's remaining equity distributed across different entities?

Following this disposition, Narang retains 70,451 shares held directly, while another 462,698 shares are held indirectly through the Starlight 2026 Charitable Remainder Trust, The Narang Family Trust, and Starlight 2026 Trust LLC.

Following this disposition, Narang retains 70,451 shares held directly, while another 462,698 shares are held indirectly through the Starlight 2026 Charitable Remainder Trust, The Narang Family Trust, and Starlight 2026 Trust LLC. How does the execution price compare to the company's recent performance?

Narang realized a weighted average price of $35.27 per share in this transaction, while the stock has delivered a negative return of 24% over the one-year period ending Aug. 6, 2026.

Narang realized a weighted average price of $35.27 per share in this transaction, while the stock has delivered a negative return of 24% over the one-year period ending Aug. 6, 2026. What is the company's current scale and financial profile?

As of the Aug. 6, 2026 market close, the firm has a market capitalization of $20.1 billion and reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $6.8 billion with a net income of $486.0 million.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-08-06) $34.72 Market Capitalization $20.1 billion Revenue (TTM) $6.8 billion Net Income (TTM) $486.0 million

Company Snapshot

Toast delivers a comprehensive cloud-based digital technology platform specifically designed for the restaurant sector, offering an extensive product suite that includes hardware solutions such as the Toast Point of Sale (POS) system and Toast Flex, which functions as an on-counter order and payment terminal, server workstation, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, and order fulfillment device.

The company operates a subscription-based software business model supplemented by hardware sales and ancillary services, generating recurring revenue from restaurant operators who rely on Toast's integrated platform for point-of-sale, payment processing, inventory management, and operational efficiency.

Toast primarily serves independent and multi-unit restaurant operators across the United States and Ireland, targeting establishments seeking comprehensive digital transformation solutions to streamline operations and enhance customer engagement.

Toast, Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based restaurant management software with a market capitalization of $20.1 billion and TTM revenue of $6.8 billion, demonstrating significant scale within the restaurant technology sector. The company's competitive advantage derives from its vertically integrated platform combining point-of-sale systems, payment processing, and operational management tools specifically engineered for restaurant workflows. With 6,500 employees and a presence across North America and Ireland, Toast maintains a strong position in the digital transformation of the foodservice industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Overall, it doesn’t appear that CEO Narang’s $5 million sale is anything for investors to worry about. The transaction was pre-planned and executed for a charitable trust, rather than anything the CEO was doing with his own cash in response to the stock’s performance. Furthermore, the CEO and co-founder of Toast holds a massive voting position in Toast’s class B shares that dwarfs this sale.

The real focus for Toast investors should remain on the company’s ability to strengthen its leadership position in the dining industry, as AI poses a threat to its operations. While there may be some mega-customers, like Starbucks, that are large enough to try to create their own Toast replacement (of sorts), I think these AI fears are largely overblown. Toast’s recent results back that notion as its suite of hardware, software, and services differentiates it from a vibe-coded app. ARR, total locations, and gross payment volume rose by 25%, 22%, and 22% in the company’s latest quarter. That said, investors will want to watch Toast’s profit margins going forward as fee compression from peers could limit its ultimate profitability.

Toast also still trades at 44 times earnings, so I wouldn’t necessarily go “all-in” at today’s price; instead, I’d add to the stock over time, as a slowdown in growth could prompt a re-rating of the valuation. Over the long haul, Toast should be able to continue delivering double-digit sales and net income growth by not only adding new clients but also expanding into adjacent verticals and adding new features to sell to existing customers, as it grabs a larger slice of the pie.