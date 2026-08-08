Harry A. Lawton III, President & CEO of Tractor Supply Company (TSCO +1.38%), purchased 15,600 shares of common stock on Aug. 4, 2026. SEC Form 4 filing

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $501,540 Shares purchased (indirectly held) 15,600 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 523,860 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 17,731 Post-transaction value ~$17.9 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($32.15); post-transaction value based on August 04, 2026, market close ($33.12).

Key questions

What was the structural nature of this transaction?

The acquisition was completed indirectly through an Irrevocable Trust, representing a 732% increase in the CEO's total indirect holdings. Prior to this trade, indirect ownership consisted of 2,131 shares held through a stock purchase plan.

The acquisition was completed indirectly through an Irrevocable Trust, representing a 732% increase in the CEO's total indirect holdings. Prior to this trade, indirect ownership consisted of 2,131 shares held through a stock purchase plan. How does this purchase impact the CEO's total ownership profile?

Following the transaction, the CEO maintains a total beneficial ownership of 541,591 shares. This consists of ~524,000 shares held directly and 17,731 shares held indirectly across the Irrevocable Trust and a stock purchase plan.

Following the transaction, the CEO maintains a total beneficial ownership of 541,591 shares. This consists of ~524,000 shares held directly and 17,731 shares held indirectly across the Irrevocable Trust and a stock purchase plan. What contextual adjustments were disclosed in the filing?

Footnotes in the SEC filing indicate a downward clerical correction of 111,155.746 shares to previously reported direct ownership balances. This adjustment was made to resolve errors in prior reporting and does not represent a market-based disposition of stock.

Footnotes in the SEC filing indicate a downward clerical correction of 111,155.746 shares to previously reported direct ownership balances. This adjustment was made to resolve errors in prior reporting and does not represent a market-based disposition of stock. What is the company snapshot for Tractor Supply Company?

Tractor Supply Company is a prominent retailer catering to the rural lifestyle demographic throughout the United States. As of the Aug. 4, 2026 market close, the firm maintained a market capitalization of $17.4 billion and reported trailing-twelve-month revenue of $15.8 billion.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-08-04) $33.12 Market Capitalization $17.4 billion Revenue (TTM) $15.8 billion Net Income (TTM) $1.0 billion

Company Snapshot

Tractor Supply Company operates as a specialty retailer offering a comprehensive product portfolio, including equine and livestock supplies, pet care products, hardware, tools, towing equipment, seasonal goods, and power tools, generating revenue across multiple categories and serving the rural-lifestyle consumer.

The company operates a retail-based business model with physical store locations throughout the United States, providing convenient access to essential supplies and equipment for rural and agricultural customers while maintaining operational scale across 52,000 employees.

The company primarily serves rural consumers, agricultural operators, and lifestyle-oriented customers across the United States who require specialized products for animal husbandry, property maintenance, and outdoor living.

Tractor Supply Company represents a significant player in specialty retail with a market capitalization of $17.4 billion and TTM revenues of $15.8 billion, positioning it as a leading retailer focused on the rural lifestyle demographic. The company's diversified product offering across animal care, tools, hardware, and seasonal goods provides multiple revenue streams while serving an underserved market segment with specialized retail infrastructure. With a net profit margin of approximately 6.3% on TTM revenues, the company demonstrates operational efficiency in serving its core customer base across the United States.

What this transaction means for investors

President and CEO Lawton’s purchase is certainly eye-catching for a number of reasons. A Peter Lynch quote sums up the first reason why this is a noteworthy event, saying, “Insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise." While Lawton’s purchase isn’t massive -- though farbeit for me to say half a million isn’t a massive investment -- it’s his own money and he’s adding to a stock that has seemingly been overly punished lately.

This brings us to the second reason the deal should be interesting to current or prospective shareholders. Tractor Supply stock is down 44% over the last year, and Lawton seems to think the shares may be due for a turnaround at today’s price. The company currently trades with an EV/EBITDA ratio of just 13 and P/E ratio of 18, following its decline, so the market isn’t demanding massive growth from the steady rural lifestyle retailer. Best of all for investors, its 2.5% dividend yield remains well-funded and is near an all-time high.

With Tractor Supply home to over 41 million loyalty members that help generate more than 80% its sales, the company’s customer base is immensely loyal and will help it survive tough times like today’s. Yes, same-store sales decreased by 1.5% last quarter thanks to the ongoing cautious consumer spending environment, but this should prove to be temporary, like it always has over Tractor Supply’s 86 years of operations.