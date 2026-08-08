Tomer Weingarten, President and Chief Executive Officer of SentinelOne, Inc. (S +3.08%), sold 53,811 shares of Class A Common Stock on August 6, 2026, for a total value of ~$1.1 million, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $1.1 million Shares sold 53,811 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 1,840,586 Post-transaction value $38.21 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($20.08); post-transaction value based on August 06, 2026 market close ($20.76).

Key questions

What triggered this sale?

The transaction was mandated by the company's equity incentive plan to fund tax withholding liabilities resulting from the vesting and settlement of restricted stock units (RSUs). As an automated sell-to-cover event, the trade does not reflect a discretionary decision or a shift in the insider's investment outlook for the cybersecurity firm.

The transaction was mandated by the company's equity incentive plan to fund tax withholding liabilities resulting from the vesting and settlement of restricted stock units (RSUs). As an automated sell-to-cover event, the trade does not reflect a discretionary decision or a shift in the insider's investment outlook for the cybersecurity firm. How much equity does the CEO still hold in the company?

Tomer Weingarten continues to hold 1,840,586 shares directly, which represents approximately 0.55% of the company's total shares. This remaining direct position is valued at $38.21 million based on the August 6, 2026 market close; the insider also holds derivative securities.

Tomer Weingarten continues to hold 1,840,586 shares directly, which represents approximately 0.55% of the company's total shares. This remaining direct position is valued at $38.21 million based on the August 6, 2026 market close; the insider also holds derivative securities. What has been the stock's recent performance trajectory?

As of the August 6, 2026 transaction date, the company's stock had generated a one-year return of 20%. The shares were sold at a weighted average price of $20.08, while the market closed at $20.76 on the day of the trade.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-08-06) $20.76 Market Capitalization $7.2 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.0 billion Net Income (TTM) -$318.7 million

Company Snapshot

SentinelOne provides comprehensive cybersecurity solutions centered on its Singularity XDR Platform, an Extended Detection and Response data stack that integrates endpoint protection, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection, and IoT security capabilities powered by artificial intelligence.

The company operates a subscription-based software-as-a-service business model, generating recurring revenue from enterprise and mid-market customers who license access to its unified security platform on an annual or multi-year basis.

SentinelOne primarily serves large enterprises and mid-market organizations across the United States and internationally that require integrated, AI-driven security solutions to protect their endpoint, cloud, and IoT infrastructure from advanced cyber threats.

SentinelOne is a global cybersecurity infrastructure software company with approximately 2,900 employees headquartered in Mountain View, California. The company has achieved $1 billion in trailing 12-month revenue while building a unified security platform that consolidates multiple protective functions into a single AI-powered system, differentiating itself in the competitive extended detection and response market.

With a market cap of $7.2 billion and year-over-year share price appreciation of 19.93%, SentinelOne demonstrates investor confidence in its platform consolidation strategy and market expansion potential.

What this transaction means for investors

CEO Tomer Weingarten’s August 6 sale of SentinelOne stock is not a cause for investor concern, considering it was executed to fulfill tax withholding obligations in connection with the vesting of RSUs. Moreover, Weingarten maintains a sizable equity stake in the company at 1.8 million directly-held shares, some of which have yet to vest, ensuring continued alignment with shareholder interests.

The disposition happened the day before SentinelOne stock hit a 52-week high of $21.51 on August 7. Shares are up as Wall Street has recognized the rising importance of cybersecurity today, driven by an escalating AI threat landscape and expanding defense budgets to protect infrastructure, as demonstrated by recent cyberattacks on water systems in 12 U.S. states.

SentinelOne reported 21% revenue growth to $277 million in its fiscal first quarter ended April 30. It expects sales to accelerate to a range between $289 million to $291 million in its fiscal Q2. This increase indicates the company is successfully capturing customers.

However, SentinelOne remains unprofitable. It posted a Q1 net loss of $76.2 million, although that’s down from the prior year’s $208.2 million in a sign that it’s getting costs under control.