Keenan Michael Conder, the chief legal officer of SentinelOne, Inc. (S +3.08%), sold 26,374 shares on August 6, for a total value of about $530,000, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $530,000 Shares sold 26,374 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 956,358 Post-transaction value $19.85 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($20.08); post-transaction value based on the August 6 market close ($20.76).

Key questions

What was the primary driver of this insider sale?

The transaction was a non-discretionary sell-to-cover event, meaning the shares were sold automatically to fund tax obligations triggered by the vesting of restricted stock units. This pre-arranged mechanism is standard for equity compensation and does not reflect the insider's individual sentiment regarding the company's valuation or future performance.

The transaction was a non-discretionary sell-to-cover event, meaning the shares were sold automatically to fund tax obligations triggered by the vesting of restricted stock units. This pre-arranged mechanism is standard for equity compensation and does not reflect the insider's individual sentiment regarding the company's valuation or future performance. What is the insider's remaining exposure to the company?

Conder continues to hold a significant direct interest of 956,358 shares, representing approximately 0.3% of the company. A portion of these remaining shares remains subject to forfeiture conditions if specific vesting requirements are not met, maintaining the insider's alignment with long-term equity performance.

Conder continues to hold a significant direct interest of 956,358 shares, representing approximately 0.3% of the company. A portion of these remaining shares remains subject to forfeiture conditions if specific vesting requirements are not met, maintaining the insider's alignment with long-term equity performance. How has the stock performed leading up to this transaction?

As of the August 6 transaction date, the company delivered a one-year total return of 20%. During this period, the firm maintained a market capitalization of $7.2 billion, supported by trailing twelve-month revenue of $1.0 billion, although it recorded a net loss of $318.7 million over the same timeframe.

As of the August 6 transaction date, the company delivered a one-year total return of 20%. During this period, the firm maintained a market capitalization of $7.2 billion, supported by trailing twelve-month revenue of $1.0 billion, although it recorded a net loss of $318.7 million over the same timeframe. What is the broader business context for this equity activity?

The firm operates as a global cybersecurity company focused on its Singularity XDR Platform, which utilizes artificial intelligence to unify endpoint protection and cloud workload security. The recent vesting and subsequent tax-related sale occurred as the company continues to scale its presence in the infrastructure software industry from its headquarters in Mountain View.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-08-06) $20.76 Market Capitalization $7.2 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.0 billion Net Income (TTM) -$318.7 million

Company Snapshot

SentinelOne provides comprehensive cybersecurity solutions centered on its Singularity XDR Platform, an Extended Detection and Response data stack that integrates endpoint protection, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection, and IoT security capabilities powered by artificial intelligence.

The company operates a subscription-based software-as-a-service business model, generating recurring revenue from enterprise and mid-market customers who license access to its unified security platform on an annual or multi-year basis.

SentinelOne primarily serves large enterprises and mid-market organizations across the United States and internationally that require integrated, AI-driven security solutions to protect their endpoint, cloud, and IoT infrastructure from advanced cyber threats.

SentinelOne is a global cybersecurity infrastructure software company with approximately 3,000 employees headquartered in Mountain View, California. The company has achieved $1.0 billion in TTM revenue while building a unified security platform that consolidates multiple protective functions into a single AI-powered system, differentiating itself in the competitive extended detection and response market. With a market capitalization of $7.2 billion and year-over-year share price appreciation of 19.93%, SentinelOne demonstrates investor confidence in its platform consolidation strategy and market expansion potential.

What this transaction means for investors

Buried in this filing is the useful part, that a chunk of Conder's remaining shares can still be clawed back if vesting targets go unmet, which is the opposite of an executive heading for the door. What he actually sold here was never a choice, just stock withheld to cover taxes at a price set below the day's close, and he is not the only SentinelOne executive this week to file this identical kind of sale on the same vesting date. He kept more than 956,000 shares.



The company reports again at the end of this month, and last quarter set the bar high, with revenue up 21% to $277 million and annual recurring revenue up 23% to $1.16 billion, nearly half of it now from products beyond the original endpoint business. CFO Sonalee Parekh cited "the operating leverage inherent within our business model" as the company scales.



That report is where attention belongs, since it will show whether the growth held and whether last quarter's 8% workforce cut is translating into the margin improvement management promised. Routine vesting sales tell you none of that.