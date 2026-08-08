Santiago Subotovsky, Director at Zoom Communications, Inc. (ZM +3.16%), reported a sale of 7,911 shares of Class A Common Stock on August 4, 2026. SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 7,911 Transaction value $801,622 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 127,060 Post-transaction value $13.0 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($101.33); post-transaction value based on August 04, 2026 market close ($102.12).

Key questions

What was the regulatory context of this transaction?

The sale was executed pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by Santiago Subotovsky on January 13, 2026. Such plans allow insiders to schedule stock trades in advance to avoid concerns regarding material non-public information.

The sale was executed pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by Santiago Subotovsky on January 13, 2026. Such plans allow insiders to schedule stock trades in advance to avoid concerns regarding material non-public information. How has the stock performed leading up to this sale?

As of the transaction date on August 4, 2026, the company's stock had achieved a one-year total return of 42%. The execution price of $101.33 per share occurred as the stock was priced at $100.64 as of the August 5, 2026 market close.

As of the transaction date on August 4, 2026, the company's stock had achieved a one-year total return of 42%. The execution price of $101.33 per share occurred as the stock was priced at $100.64 as of the August 5, 2026 market close. What is the insider's remaining exposure to the company?

Following this transaction, Santiago Subotovsky retains direct ownership of 127,060 shares of Class A Common Stock. This remaining position is valued at approximately $12.8 million based on the market close price of $100.64 as of August 5, 2026.

Following this transaction, Santiago Subotovsky retains direct ownership of 127,060 shares of Class A Common Stock. This remaining position is valued at approximately $12.8 million based on the market close price of $100.64 as of August 5, 2026. What does the company's financial profile look like?

Zoom Communications maintains a market capitalization of $29.5 billion as of the August 5, 2026 market close. The company reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $4.9 billion and net income of $2.1 billion.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-08-05) $100.64 Market Capitalization $29.5 billion Revenue (TTM) $4.9 billion Net Income (TTM) $2.1 billion

Company Snapshot

Zoom Communications provides a comprehensive unified communications platform that enables video conferencing, messaging, and collaboration services, generating revenue primarily through subscription-based licensing models and enterprise solutions.

The company operates on a SaaS-based business model, monetizing its platform through tiered subscription plans for individual users, small businesses, and large enterprises, supplemented by premium features and integrated services.

Zoom serves a diverse customer base spanning individual users, small and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises across education, healthcare, finance, and corporate sectors globally.

Zoom Communications operates as a leading provider of unified communications and collaboration solutions with a global footprint spanning the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The company has demonstrated substantial scale with $4.9 billion in TTM revenue and $2.1 billion in TTM net income, reflecting strong operational efficiency and market demand for remote communication infrastructure. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Zoom maintains a competitive advantage through its intuitive platform design, reliable service delivery, and extensive integration ecosystem that addresses evolving workplace communication requirements.

What this transaction means for investors

As previously stated, Subotovsky’s sale occurred under a Rule10b5-1 trading plan adopted in January. It involved only about 6% of this Zoom holdings, and since he planned the sale far in advance, it likely occurred for personal reasons.

To that end, investors should probably focus on the approximate 94% of the Zoom stock he chose to keep. As many investors remember, the stock went into the stratosphere during the pandemic as businesses and individuals scrambled for online meeting solutions.

Once the pandemic subsided, so did interest in the SaaS stock, and Zoom has traded in a range since 2022. However, it has moved to the upper end of that range as the stock surged higher by 42% over the last year.

Expand NASDAQ : ZM Zoom Communications Today's Change ( 3.16 %) $ 3.20 Current Price $ 104.50 Key Data Points Market Cap $31B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 102.25 - $ 105.53 52wk Range $ 69.15 - $ 114.74 Volume 3.4M Avg Vol 4.1M Gross Margin 77.40%

Its AI tool ZoomMate has helped users convert meeting conversations into workflows. Given the numerous competing online meeting platforms that appeared in its wake, this is a welcome competitive advantage.

Additionally, its venture arm made an early investment in Anthropic, leading to a considerable gain. Considering its P/E ratio of 15, Subotovsky is likely best off staying invested in Zoom stock.