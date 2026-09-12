Nathaniel Robinson sold 12,500 shares of Cushman & Wakefield (CWK +1.74%) on Sept. 8, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $167,375 Shares sold 12,500 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 58,376 Post-transaction value $774,065

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($13.39); post-transaction value based on Sept. 8, 2026, market close ($13.26).

Key questions

How does this transaction affect the insider's equity stake?

The disposal of 12,500 shares reduced Robinson's direct equity position to 58,376 shares, which represents a 0.02% ownership interest in the company.

The disposal of 12,500 shares reduced Robinson's direct equity position to 58,376 shares, which represents a 0.02% ownership interest in the company. What were the execution details of the trade?

Shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $13.39 to $13.41, resulting in a weighted-average execution price of $13.39.

Shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $13.39 to $13.41, resulting in a weighted-average execution price of $13.39. What is the current valuation of the remaining holdings?

At the Sept. 10, 2026, market close of $12.68 per share, the remaining 58,376 shares held directly are valued at approximately $740,208.

At the Sept. 10, 2026, market close of $12.68 per share, the remaining 58,376 shares held directly are valued at approximately $740,208. What are the primary business operations of the company?

Cushman & Wakefield is a global commercial real estate services firm that provides property, facilities, and project management, as well as leasing, capital markets, and valuation services to real estate occupiers and owners.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-09-10) $12.68 Market Capitalization $3 billion Revenue (TTM) $10.8 billion Net Income (TTM) $69.1 million

Company Snapshot

Cushman & Wakefield provides comprehensive commercial real estate services, including property management, facilities management, project management, leasing, capital markets advisory, and valuation services to institutional and corporate real estate occupiers and owners globally.

The company generates revenue through a diversified service model encompassing recurring property and facilities management contracts, transaction-based leasing and capital markets fees, and advisory services for real estate valuation and strategic planning.

The firm serves multinational corporations, institutional investors, real estate owners, and occupiers across multiple geographies, with particular strength in serving enterprise-level clients requiring integrated real estate solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Cushman & Wakefield operates as a global commercial real estate services platform with approximately 53,000 employees and TTM revenues of $10.8 billion, positioning it as a leading provider of integrated real estate solutions to institutional and corporate clients. The company's diversified service offerings and geographic footprint across five major regions provide exposure to multiple revenue streams and market cycles. At the same time, its scale provides competitive advantages in serving multinational enterprises that require coordinated real estate management across multiple jurisdictions. Despite recent market headwinds, reflected in a 22.4% one-year decline in its share price, the company maintains a substantial $3 billion market capitalization. It continues to serve as a critical intermediary in global commercial real estate markets.

Expand NYSE : CWK Cushman & Wakefield Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 63 /100 Today's Change ( 1.74 %) $ 0.22 Current Price $ 12.90 Key Data Points Market Cap $3.0B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 12.74 - $ 13.02 52wk Range $ 11.56 - $ 17.40 Volume 1.3M Avg Vol 2M Gross Margin 16.80%

What this transaction means for investors

On Sept. 8, 2026, Robinson sold 12,500 shares in a transaction valued at approximately $167,000. Given the decline in the stock price over the past 12 months, this may initially sound like a cause for concern for shareholders. As of this writing, Cushman & Wakefield's stock price has slumped 22.4% over the past year, while the S&P 500 is up 16.2% over the same period. But given the context of the sale, this doesn't appear to be anything to be overly worried about. While Robinson sold 12,500 shares, the insider still holds 58,376 shares. That shows his continued alignment with the company's success.

For what could be ahead for the company, analysts appear generally bullish. According to CNN, the median one-year price target from the 12 analysts covering the stock is $19. At the price of $12.90 as of this writing, that represents a potential gain of 47.2%. The group's highest price target, $21, would be a gain of 62.7%. And even the lowest target, $15, would be a gain of 16.2%.