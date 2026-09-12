Ryan Cohen, thre billionaire President, CEO and Chairman of GameStop Corp (GME +3.73%), reported a purchase of 1.0 million shares of the business in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Expand NYSE : GME GameStop Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 37 /100 Today's Change ( 3.73 %) $ 0.76 Current Price $ 21.15 Key Data Points Market Cap $11B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 20.84 - $ 21.36 52wk Range $ 17.79 - $ 28.10 Volume 9.9M Avg Vol 6M Gross Margin 37.89%

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $20.4 million Shares purchased 1,000,000 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 39,347,842 Post-transaction value $802.3 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($20.38); post-transaction value based on Sept. 10, 2026 market close ($20.39).

Key questions

What were the execution details regarding the pricing of this purchase?

The shares were acquired in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $20.0199 to $20.4699 per share, resulting in a weighted average cost of $20.38 for the entire block.

The shares were acquired in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $20.0199 to $20.4699 per share, resulting in a weighted average cost of $20.38 for the entire block. How does this move impact the executive's total equity exposure?

The addition of 1,000,000 shares brought Ryan Cohen's total direct holdings to 39,347,842 shares, up from 38,347,842 shares held before the transaction.

The addition of 1,000,000 shares brought Ryan Cohen's total direct holdings to 39,347,842 shares, up from 38,347,842 shares held before the transaction. What is the current level of insider ownership at the company?

Following this transaction, total insider ownership of the firm stands at 9%, with the CEO remaining a primary holder of the outstanding equity.

Following this transaction, total insider ownership of the firm stands at 9%, with the CEO remaining a primary holder of the outstanding equity. How does the current market price compare to the executive's purchase price?

As of the Sept. 10, 2026 market close, shares were priced at $20.39, representing a level slightly above the $20.38 weighted average acquisition price reported in the filing.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-09-10) $20.39 Market Capitalization $8.9 billion Revenue (TTM) $3.6 billion Net Income (TTM) $893.3 million

Company Snapshot

GameStop Corp. operates as a specialty retailer offering new and pre-owned video game consoles, gaming software, and accessories including controllers, headsets, virtual reality equipment, and memory cards through both physical store locations and online platforms across the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe.

The company generates revenue through the sale of gaming hardware, software, and related accessories across multiple channels, leveraging both its retail store network and digital commerce capabilities to reach gaming enthusiasts and casual consumers.

GameStop serves a diverse customer base ranging from hardcore gaming enthusiasts to casual consumers seeking entertainment products, with particular strength in the North American market where the majority of its store footprint and customer base are concentrated.

GameStop Corp. operates as a significant specialty retailer in the consumer cyclical sector with a market capitalization of $8.9 billion and trailing twelve month (TTM) revenue of $3.6 billion. The company maintains a diversified omnichannel distribution strategy, combining approximately 4,000 employees across physical retail locations and digital platforms to capture market share in the competitive gaming and entertainment products sector. GameStop's competitive positioning centers on its extensive product selection, established brand recognition, and integrated retail-digital infrastructure serving gaming consumers across multiple geographies.

What this transaction means for investors

After forming and selling pet products platform Chewy Inc (CHWY -3.04%) Cohen joined the board of GameStop in 2021 and took over running the business in 2023. He turned GameStop around to the extent it became the poster child for the meme stock frenzy earlier this decade. Cohen knows the business inside and out.

That he is buying is a bullish signal. Why? Consider the dynamics of insider buying and selling. There are many reasons an insider may sell shares, some of which have no reflection on their belief in the stock's direction, like having to pay a large personal expense or diversifying their holdings.

Then consider that there is only one reason an insider buys shares: they believe the stock price will rise.

By that rule of thumb alone, Cohen's purchase GameStop shares is a bullish signal. That signal is further bolstered by studies showing that, more often than not, an insider purchase predicts a higher share price 30 days later.

The business is doing well: net income jumped 77% in the second quarter recently reported, with a large jump in overall revenue too. The company's move in recent years to emphasize trading cards and collectibles in addition to its video game business is paying off. It is also likely a reason why its unsolicited bid for eBay (EBAY +2.59%) wasn't out of left field.

Cohen's sizable purchase is a sign the executive continues to believe he has what it takes to keep GameStop a retail success story under his leadership. Insider buying like that probably shouldn’t be the only piece of data investors should rely on when making an investment decision, but it’s a good piece of information to fold into your investment thesis.