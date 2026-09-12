Aneri Jambusaria, Group Managing Director at LPL Financial Holdings (LPLA +1.88%), executed a sale of 308 shares of common stock on Aug. 27, 2026, as disclosed in a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $110,100 Shares sold (directly held) 308 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 6,107 Post-transaction value $2.2 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($357.36); post-transaction value based on Aug. 27, 2026, market close ($361.22).

Key questions

What was the primary mechanism for this transaction?

The sale was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established in November 2025, which provides a structured mechanism for the liquidation of equity independent of immediate market conditions.

The sale was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established in November 2025, which provides a structured mechanism for the liquidation of equity independent of immediate market conditions. How does this impact the insider's total equity exposure?

Jambusaria maintains a direct position of 6,107 shares and also holds derivative securities, including restricted stock units scheduled to vest between February 2027 and February 2029.

Jambusaria maintains a direct position of 6,107 shares and also holds derivative securities, including restricted stock units scheduled to vest between February 2027 and February 2029. What was the company's valuation environment at the time of execution?

Shares were sold at $357.36 per share, while the stock closed at $370.69 as of the Aug. 28, 2026, market close.

Shares were sold at $357.36 per share, while the stock closed at $370.69 as of the Aug. 28, 2026, market close. What are the core business activities of the company?

LPL Financial Holdings delivers an integrated ecosystem of brokerage and investment advisory solutions primarily aimed at independent financial professionals and advisors affiliated with financial institutions.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-08-28) $370.69 Market Capitalization $27.8 billion Revenue (TTM) $19.2 billion Net Income (TTM) $1 billion

Company Snapshot

LPL Financial operates an integrated ecosystem of brokerage and investment advisory solutions, generating revenue through commissions, advisory fees, and transaction-based services across a comprehensive suite of financial products, including equities, mutual funds, annuities, and retirement savings vehicles.

The company operates a platform-based business model that serves as an intermediary between independent financial professionals and advisors affiliated with financial institutions, capturing fees from advisory services, brokerage commissions, and product distribution across its client base.

LPL Financial's primary customers are independent financial advisors and professionals affiliated with financial institutions throughout the United States, who collectively represent a substantial portion of the nation's financial advisory workforce.

LPL Financial Holdings is a leading independent brokerage and investment advisory platform serving the U.S. financial services market with approximately 10,081 employees and a market capitalization of $27.8 billion. The company has established a diversified revenue model through its comprehensive suite of brokerage and advisory services, generating $19.2 billion in TTM revenue with net income of $1 billion, demonstrating strong operational profitability and market positioning within the financial services sector.

Expand NASDAQ : LPLA Lpl Financial Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 80 /100 Today's Change ( 1.88 %) $ 6.52 Current Price $ 353.78 Key Data Points Market Cap $28B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 345.33 - $ 354.51 52wk Range $ 260.15 - $ 400.16 Volume 428.5K Avg Vol 769K Gross Margin 28.25% Dividend Yield 0.34%

What this transaction means for investors

On Aug. 27, Jambusaria sold 308 shares, in a transaction valued at $110,100. Given the details of this transaction, this doesn't appear to be a sale that shareholders should be overly worried about. This sale is part of a trading plan established in November 2025. That means Jambusaria did not sell shares arbitrarily, nor is it an indication that anything is amiss with LPL Financial. In addition, although Jambusaria sold 308 shares, the insider still holds 6,107 shares. That shows continued alignment with the company's success. Taken together, this transaction appears to be routine.

The sale occurs against a stock price that has been mostly flat over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 is up 16.2% over the same period. For what could be next for where shares trade, analysts appear mostly bullish on the stock. According to CNN, of the 19 who cover the stock, 79% rate it a buy, while 21% rate it a hold. From that group, the median one-year price target is $401. From the price as of this writing, $353.78, that would represent a gain of 13.3%. The highest price target, $557, would represent a 57.4% gain. And the group's lowest price target, $336, would represent a 5% loss.