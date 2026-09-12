Karen Marie Rapp, Director of Plexus (PLXS +3.40%), reported a sale of 500 shares of common stock on Aug. 31, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 500 Transaction value $120,435 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 7,535 Post-transaction value $1.8 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($240.87); post-transaction value based on Aug. 31, 2026, market close ($239.47).

Key questions

What was the structural nature of this transaction?

The sale was non-discretionary, executed through a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. These plans are designed to allow corporate insiders to schedule share sales in advance, providing a structured mechanism for liquidity while operating within regulatory guidelines.

The sale was non-discretionary, executed through a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. These plans are designed to allow corporate insiders to schedule share sales in advance, providing a structured mechanism for liquidity while operating within regulatory guidelines. How does this disposal impact Rapp's long-term equity position?

Following the sale of 500 shares, Rapp continues to hold 7,535 shares directly. This remaining equity stake is valued at $1.8 million based on the market close on Aug. 31, 2026.

Following the sale of 500 shares, Rapp continues to hold 7,535 shares directly. This remaining equity stake is valued at $1.8 million based on the market close on Aug. 31, 2026. What is the broader context of insider ownership at the company?

Total insider ownership in the company is currently 0.02%. Plexus, which specializes in advanced electronic manufacturing solutions, maintains a market capitalization of $6.8 billion and reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $4.6 billion as of the latest reporting period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-08-31) $239.47 Market Capitalization $6.8 billion Revenue (TTM) $4.6 billion Net Income (TTM) $185.4 million

Company Snapshot

Plexus provides comprehensive electronic manufacturing solutions, including design and development, supply chain management, new product introduction support, core manufacturing capabilities, and aftermarket services to clients across multiple industries.

The company operates a vertically integrated business model that generates revenue through design services, manufacturing operations, supply chain optimization, and value-added aftermarket support, serving as a critical partner throughout the product lifecycle.

Plexus serves a diverse customer base across industrial, healthcare, aerospace, defense, and telecommunications sectors, with a global operational footprint spanning the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions.

Plexus is a global electronics manufacturing services provider with approximately 20,000 employees and $4.6 billion in TTM revenue, positioning it as a significant player in the advanced manufacturing sector. The company's differentiated value proposition centers on its ability to deliver end-to-end solutions from design through manufacturing and aftermarket support, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market while optimizing operational efficiency. With a market capitalization of $6.4 billion and demonstrated operational leverage, Plexus maintains a competitive advantage through its integrated service offerings and established relationships with leading technology and industrial companies worldwide.

Expand NASDAQ : PLXS Plexus Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 78 /100 Today's Change ( 3.40 %) $ 8.40 Current Price $ 255.34 Key Data Points Market Cap $6.8B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 250.03 - $ 256.67 52wk Range $ 132.03 - $ 307.06 Volume 146.7K Avg Vol 290.8K Gross Margin 9.58%

What this transaction means for investors

On Aug. 31, Rapp sold 500 shares, with the transaction being valued at approximately $120,000. However, looking at several details of the transaction doesn't indicate anything that should worry shareholders. For starters, the plan to sell these shares was established in February 2026. That means this sale was made on a spur-of-the-moment decision. In addition, although Rapp sold 500 shares, the insider still holds 7,535 shares, indicating continued alignment with Plexus's success. Finally, the stock price has performed exceptionally well over the past 12 months.

Shares of Plexus are up nearly 85% over the last year, while the S&P 500 is up 16.2% over the same period. So, while the sale was conducted under an established plan, even if it wasn't, it makes sense that an insider might consider taking some gains off the table given the stock's strong performance. When all of that is added together, this sale appears to be just a routine transaction.