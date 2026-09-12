Lilien R. Jarrett, President and COO of WisdomTree (WT -1.36%), sold 30,000 shares of common stock on Sept. 9, 2026, as disclosed in a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $737,000 Shares sold 30,000 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 1,080,245 Post-transaction value $25.8 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($24.56); post-transaction value based on Sept. 09, 2026, market close ($23.90).

Key questions

What was the structural nature of this transaction?

The sale was non-discretionary and followed the parameters of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on Nov. 24, 2025, thereby removing immediate control over the timing of execution.

The sale was non-discretionary and followed the parameters of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on Nov. 24, 2025, thereby removing immediate control over the timing of execution. How does this sale relate to the executive's total equity exposure?

Jarrett maintains a significant position in the asset management firm, retaining 1,080,245 shares directly following the sale of 3% of the prior holdings.

Jarrett maintains a significant position in the asset management firm, retaining 1,080,245 shares directly following the sale of 3% of the prior holdings. What has been the recent trajectory of the equity?

The stock was priced at $24.56 for this transaction, following a 75% one-year total return for the company as of Sept. 9, 2026.

The stock was priced at $24.56 for this transaction, following a 75% one-year total return for the company as of Sept. 9, 2026. Are there additional equity components to the executive's compensation?

Beyond the common stock currently held, the executive is scheduled to receive additional shares through restricted stock awards that vest in periodic installments through January 2029.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-09-10) $24.26 Market Capitalization $3.6 billion Revenue (TTM) $609.7 million Net Income (TTM) $80.1 million

Company Snapshot

WisdomTree operates as a sponsor and manager of exchange-traded funds across equities, currencies, fixed income, and alternative investments, and licenses its fundamentally weighted indexes to external entities for integration into proprietary financial products.

The company generates revenue through asset management fees charged on its exchange-traded fund (ETF) platforms, index licensing arrangements, and technology services that enable institutional and retail investors to access diversified investment strategies.

WisdomTree serves institutional investors, financial advisors, and retail investors seeking exposure to alternative asset classes and fundamentally weighted investment approaches through its comprehensive suite of ETF offerings.

WisdomTree is a significant player in the asset management industry with $3.6 billion in market capitalization and $609.7 million in TTM revenue, demonstrating substantial scale within the ETF ecosystem. The company's differentiated business model combines direct ETF sponsorship with index licensing capabilities, creating multiple revenue streams and reducing dependence on any single distribution channel. WisdomTree's competitive positioning is reinforced by its proprietary fundamentally weighted indexing methodology and established relationships with institutional and retail market participants.

Expand NYSE : WT WisdomTree Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 86 /100 Today's Change ( -1.36 %) $ -0.33 Current Price $ 23.93 Key Data Points Market Cap $3.6B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 23.87 - $ 24.73 52wk Range $ 10.69 - $ 25.91 Volume 1.9M Avg Vol 2.7M Gross Margin 78.31% Dividend Yield 0.50%

What this transaction means for investors

On Sept. 9, Jarrett sold 30,000 shares, a transaction valued at $737,000. Diving into the details, this appears to be nothing more than a routine sale, given several reasons. The biggest clue that this is routine is that it was part of a trading plan established all the way back in November 2025. That's indicative of the sale not being connected to anything beyond routine, as it was established almost a year ago. Second, while 30,000 shares were sold, it's also important to consider how many shares the insider is still holding. Jarrett holds over one million shares, showing deep alignment with the future success of the company. Finally, even if the sale were not conducted under that previously established plan, it would still be reasonable to expect that an insider may consider selling some of their holdings. That's because, as of this writing, the Wisdomtree stock price has skyrocketed 96.3% thus far in 2026. In comparison, the S&P 500 is up 11.8% over the same period. With all that in mind, this sale doesn't, in and of itself, indicate that a shareholder should be worried about the state of the company.

As for what's next for the stock price, analysts appear to be cautious. According to CNN, out of the seven who cover the company, the median one-year price target is $26. From the price as of this writing, $23.93, that would represent a gain of 8.6%.. According to CNN, out of the seven who cover the company, the median one-year price target is $26. From the price as of this writing, $23.93, that would represent a gain of 8.6%.